Four shelter employees arrested in Bilecik animal cruelty investigation

In the ongoing investigation into the discovery of 14 dead and one injured dog on the roadside in the Vezirhan town of Bilecik, northwestern Turkey, four out of five municipal animal shelter employees taken into custody have been arrested.

The individuals, including veterinarian N.A. and staff members H.S, M.M.K, A.O.D, and S.İ., were processed by the gendarmerie and later referred to the courthouse. Following questioning by the public prosecutor, suspect H.S. was released, while N.A, M.M.K, A.O.D, and S.İ. were detained and presented before the duty magistrate.

Bilecik Deputy Mayor Melek Mızrak-Subaşı commented on the incident during a public event, stating, "We terminated the employment of three personnel involved in this incident and suspended the relevant manager. Everyone will face the consequences of their actions."

The event unfolded on November 23 when M.A reported to the gendarmerie after witnessing the lifeless dogs on the side of the Bilecik-Sakarya highway at the 2nd Tunnel location. Examination at the scene by Vezirhan Gendarmerie revealed that out of the 15 dogs, 14 had perished.

Initiating an investigation into the matter, the Bilecik Chief Public Prosecutor's Office detained four shelter employees on allegations of injecting the dogs and discarding them by the roadside. (TY/VK)