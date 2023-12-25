TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 25 December 2023 13:02
 ~ Modified On: 25 December 2023 13:32
2 min Read

Four more news articles of bianet censored concerning former lawyer of President Erdoğan

Former lawyer of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Mustafa Doğan İnal, obtained a court order blocking access to 117 news articles and posts about himself, including four from bianet. İnal had again imposed censorship on hundreds of other news articles previously.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Four more news articles of bianet censored concerning former lawyer of President Erdoğan

The İstanbul 3rd Criminal Magistrate's Court issued an access ban on four news articles by bianet upon the request of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's former lawyer, Mustafa Doğan İnal. The total number of censored contents by the court amounts to 117.

In addition to bianet, Halk TV, KRT TV, Kronos, BirGün, Gazete Pencere, Yeşil Gazete, T24, Ahval News, TELE 1, Patronlar Dünyası, Kısa Dalga, dokuz8, Yeniçağ, Cumhuriyet, soL Haber, Independent, Anka News Agency, Yakınçağ, a3haber.com, Gerçek Gündem, Siyasi Haber, and Artı Gerçek, along with their news, as well as content on YouTube, X, Facebook, Ekşi Sözlük, TikTok, and the posts of the Freedom of Expression Association, which announces and reports access restrictions, have also been subjected to censorship.

The bianet news articles with the following titles have been restricted from access:

  • Former lawyer of Erdoğan sentenced journalists reporting bribery allegations to prison
  • Mafia obstructs the state's path, investigation opened against journalists
  • Once again, Erdoğan's former lawyer: Access blocked to 48 articles
  • Former lawyer of Erdoğan requested, access blocked to 130 articles

The decision dated December 22 includes news articles and posts involving various allegations associated with İnal.

These cover a range of topics, from engaging in bribery negotiations with the court for TEFAL to involvement in the "FETÖ market"*, receiving a power of attorney fee of 15 million TL from İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, and prosecuting journalists reporting on him.

In July 2022, İnal censored 130 pieces of content, followed by 48 pieces in August of the same year, and more than 150 pieces in October.

* FETÖ Market: A term widely used to indicate individuals who allegedly assisted, for financial gain, those accused of being affiliated with the illegal armed terrorist organization FETÖ (in connection to Fettullah Gülen), declared as such following the coup attempt in 2016. It refers to those who in the judicial organization aided the suspects in cases related to FETÖ membership, the coup attempt, and other related charges.

(HA/PE)

Bianet Mustafa Doğan İnal
related news
Report: Turkey blocked access to over 40,000 URLs in 2022
30 October 2023
/haber/report-turkey-blocked-access-to-over-40-000-urls-in-2022-287163
Ex-chief editor of bianet acquitted in 'libel' case
25 April 2023
/haber/ex-chief-editor-of-bianet-acquitted-in-libel-case-277759
Prosecutor seeks acquittal of former bianet editor-in-chief in 'libel' case
22 March 2023
/haber/prosecutor-seeks-acquittal-of-former-bianet-editor-in-chief-in-libel-case-276133
related news
Report: Turkey blocked access to over 40,000 URLs in 2022
30 October 2023
/haber/report-turkey-blocked-access-to-over-40-000-urls-in-2022-287163
Ex-chief editor of bianet acquitted in 'libel' case
25 April 2023
/haber/ex-chief-editor-of-bianet-acquitted-in-libel-case-277759
Prosecutor seeks acquittal of former bianet editor-in-chief in 'libel' case
22 March 2023
/haber/prosecutor-seeks-acquittal-of-former-bianet-editor-in-chief-in-libel-case-276133
Back to Top