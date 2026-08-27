Four journalists detained after posting ‘Erdoğan passed away’

Four journalists from Aydın Denge News were arrested after the newspaper posted on their Facebook a headline titled “Erdoğan passed away.” It turns out that the Erdoğan in question was someone named Gülşen Erdoğan, who shares the same last name as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Following the public backlash, the Aydın Chief Public Prosecutor's Office initiated an investigation on charges of "publicly disseminating misleading information," regulated under Article 217/A of the Turkish Penal Code.

According to ANKA News Agency, the four journalists taken by the police were the newspaper's representative Emin Aydın, Managing Editor Yeşim Ülker, reporter İslam Keleş, and İrem Delice.

Following procedures at the police station the four journalists were brought to Aydın Courthouse and released on condition of judicial control.