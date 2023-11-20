Four detained in Amedspor match for not standing up during singing of National Anthem

Amedspor football team faced off against Fethiyespor at their home ground in Diyarbakır on Sunday (November 20).

Four Amedspor supporters who did not stand up during the rendition of the National Anthem before yesterday's game were taken into custody.

It was revealed that one of those detained was Muhsin Aydoğdu, a member of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP) Party Council, according to a report by Mezapotamya Agency.

Protesting against the police who entered among the fans and detained the youths, the supporters expressed their dissatisfaction. They jeered at the police, chanting slogans like "Police out."

Meanwhile, Amedspor took the lead 1-0 in the 6th minute with a goal scored by Berk İsmail Ünsal. The visiting team, Fethiyespor, managed to equalize with a goal from Rıdvan Türker in the 45th minute. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. (RT/PE)