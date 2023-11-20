TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 20 November 2023 10:38
 ~ Modified On: 20 November 2023 11:03
1 min Read

Four detained in Amedspor match for not standing up during singing of National Anthem

During the Amedspor - Fethiyespor match, four supporters, including a member of the HEDEP Party Council, were taken into custody on the grounds that they did not stand up during the National Anthem.

BIA News Desk
Amedspor football team faced off against Fethiyespor at their home ground in Diyarbakır on Sunday (November 20).

Four Amedspor supporters who did not stand up during the rendition of the National Anthem before yesterday's game were taken into custody.

It was revealed that one of those detained was Muhsin Aydoğdu, a member of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP) Party Council, according to a report by Mezapotamya Agency.

Protesting against the police who entered among the fans and detained the youths, the supporters expressed their dissatisfaction. They jeered at the police, chanting slogans like "Police out."

Meanwhile, Amedspor took the lead 1-0 in the 6th minute with a goal scored by Berk İsmail Ünsal. The visiting team, Fethiyespor, managed to equalize with a goal from Rıdvan Türker in the 45th minute. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. (RT/PE)

Amedspor
related news
Amedspor vice president Ömer Elaldı detained ahead of playoff match
23 May 2023
/haber/amedspor-vice-president-omer-elaldi-detained-ahead-of-playoff-match-279198
Bursaspor handed nine-game stadium fan ban after racist attacks on Amedspor
10 March 2023
/haber/bursaspor-handed-nine-game-stadium-fan-ban-after-racist-attacks-on-amedspor-275471
MHP's Bahçeli hails racist attacks on Amedspor football team
7 March 2023
/haber/mhp-s-bahceli-hails-racist-attacks-on-amedspor-football-team-275326
Attack on Amedspor: Fans question how explosives, racist banners allowed in stadium
6 March 2023
/haber/attack-on-amedspor-fans-question-how-explosives-racist-banners-allowed-in-stadium-275233
