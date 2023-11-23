Forty-six police officers among 105 detained in anti-corruption sweep

The authorities have launched a major anti-corruption operation centered in İstanbul, targeting civilians and police officers who are accused of receiving or giving bribes.

According to a statement by the Istanbul Governor's Office, the police carried out a targeted and technically monitored operation related to the offense of “receiving/giving bribes.” The operation involved raids at 46 addresses in Istanbul, Kocaeli, Bitlis, Muş, Gümüşhane, and Şırnak. A total of 105 individuals, including 59 civilians and 46 police officers, were apprehended in the operation.

The investigation revealed that in 67 different incidents between 2022 and 2023, 62 civilians were found to have given bribes, while 46 police officers were identified as recipients of bribes. The bribes ranged from 500 to 50,000 Turkish liras, and were given for various purposes, such as facilitating illegal construction, obtaining permits, avoiding fines, or influencing judicial processes.

The governor's office emphasized that the individuals apprehended are currently undergoing processing by law enforcement, and that the operation is ongoing.

The anti-corruption operation coincides with a recent crackdown on some social media influencers, who have been accused of promoting illegal gambling sites, pyramid schemes, or cryptocurrency scams. Some of these influencers have been detained or arrested.

The authorities have claimed that they have defrauded millions of people, especially young and vulnerable ones, and have caused significant damage to the economy and the society. (HA/VK)