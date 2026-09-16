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ECONOMY - LABOR
DP: Date Published: 16.09.2026 16:27 16 September 2026 16:27
 ~  MO: Modified On: 17.09.2026 15:17 17 September 2026 15:17
Read Read:  2 minute

Forty-one food supplier executives detained in price manipulation probe

Investigators found indications that some major suppliers used their market position to understate the amount of produce available while overstating their costs.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
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Forty-one food supplier executives detained in price manipulation probe
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Police detained 41 executives from major produce distributors yesterday as part of an investigation into price increases for fresh fruit and vegetables between farms and retail stores.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched the investigation, examining more than 300 companies. Police conducted searches at 109 workplaces and homes across 22 provinces.

According to Justice Minister Akın Gürlek, investigators found indications that some major suppliers used their market position to understate the amount of produce available while overstating their costs.

The suspects face allegations including price manipulation, violations of the Tax Procedure Law, document forgery and laundering assets derived from crime.

Farmers' allegations

Also, statements were taken from 1,029 farmers as prosecutors examined the prices at which produce left farms and the conditions under which it was sold to suppliers.

Farmers alleged that supplier companies issued invoices showing higher purchase prices than the amounts actually paid to them. Some also claimed that companies recorded purchases of products they had not produced.

Investigators also found records suggesting that producer receipts may have been issued in the names of deceased people.

Some receipts were allegedly not tied to any actual delivery of produce.

Turkey has faced high inflation in recent years, including persistently elevated food prices. Annual food inflation stood at 33.79 percent in August, according to official data, placing Turkey fourth globally after Venezuela, Iran and Argentina.

Turkey ranks fourth globally in food inflation
Turkey ranks fourth globally in food inflation
15 May 2026

(HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
agriculture food prices food inflation
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