NEWS
15 January 2026 14:23
 15 January 2026 14:29
Read Read:  1 minute

Former volleyball player detained in İstanbul municipality corruption probe

Derya Çayırgan has been taken into custody as part of a sweeping investigation that targeted the CHP's İmamoğlu and many others.

Enlarge Image
Former volleyball player detained in İstanbul municipality corruption probe

A former international volleyball player has been detained as part of an ongoing corruption investigation targeting the opposition-controlled İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

Derya Çayırgan was taken into custody in connection with the probe, journalist Ceylan Sever reported on social media. Çayırgan's detention is unrelated to a separate investigation involving drug-related allegations, which saw many well-known figures detained recently.

The corruption investigation into the municipality began in March and has seen over a hundred individuals detained, including municipaş employees, senior officials, and businesspeople. The operation also drew attention due to the inclusion of the now-suspended Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was named the Republican People's Party's (CHP) presidential candidate.

The detentions sparked nationwide protests that continued for several days. While the CHP describes the investigation as politically motivated, the government maintains that the legal process is being conducted independently by the judiciary. (EMK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Crackdown on CHP
