Former MP Garo Paylan, author Burhan Sönmez to speak at Washington University

In a unique fusion of politics, literature, and intellectual exchange, University of Washington based in Seattle, will host three series of events with two outstanding people.

On Apr 28, there will be a talk titled “In Mountain Language” featuring acclaimed writer, Burhan Sonmez and organized by the Department of Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures at UW. After the talk, there will be a Q&A session moderated by Dr. Selim S. Kuru of MELC.

Selim Kuru stated that Burhan Sönmez’s talk will create great interest in the newly established interdisciplinary Global Literary Studies Program and the Translation Hub at the University of Washington’s Simpson Center of Humanities. Burhan Sönmez’ talk will be about why the author chose to write his sixth novel in Kurdish. Lovers of Franz K. is translated into English by Sami Hêzil.

The following day on Apr 29, another a discussion will bring together a former member of the Turkish Parliament and Burhan Sonmez. The discussion titled “Unbowed and Unbroken: The Battle for Civil Liberties and Minority Rights in Turkey” will be a conversation between Garo Paylan and Burhan Sönmez and moderated by Dr. Aslı Cansunar, an Associate Professor in Political Science Department. Dr. Cansunar says that the discussion aims to offer participants an overview of Turkey's current political dynamics and the importance of social solidarity.

Before the discussion, there will be a small reception where students, faculty, and invited guests will have the opportunity to mingle with the speakers. The reception will be hosted by the Department of Political Science and Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures.

The discussion is featuring a former Turkish Member of Parliament Garo Paylan who is known for his advocacy for human rights, particularly minority rights and a more pluralist and democratic world. During his eight years in the Turkish parliament, Paylan was a vocal critic of the Turkish government's approach towards Kurdish, Christian and Jewish minorities.

Burhan Sonmez is a renowned writer, whose critically acclaimed literary works delve into themes of identity, human rights, and trauma often blending political and social critique with deep personal narratives. Burhan Sonmez is also the president of PEN International and a Senior Member Trinity College, University of Cambridge.

The moderator Asli Cansunar, an associate professor at University of Washington, states, "The changes in Turkey's political environment in the last decade, together with the increasingly centralized power and restrictions on civil liberties, have had a negative impact especially on young people and minorities. Award-winning writer and lawyer Burhan Sönmez will shed light on the current situation in Türkiye from literary and legal perspectives. At the event, Garo Paylan will talk about the important transformations in the political arena, based on his experiences in defending human rights and democratic values.”

On April 30, there will be another event featuring Garo Paylan in discussion with Asli Cansunar also hosted by The Political Science Department as part of their Democracy Discussions lecture series. The discussion is titled "Populist Power Plays: Erdogan’s Turkey, Trump’s USA, and the Future of Democracy." This discussion is anticipated to attract more than 200 people and will provide a platform for those concerned about America's shift toward authoritarianism and populism.

Dr. Cansunar states that under the leadership of two visionaries; Dr. Resat Kasaba and Dr. Selim S. Kuru, The University of Washington (UW) has been one of the universities with the most comprehensive program that focuses on Turkey in the USA for the last 20 to 30 years. Dr. Cansunar commented that using the framework that Dr. Kuru and Dr. Kasaba have created along with Melike Yucel Koç's contributions in Turkish Language Education, they aim to make the Department of Political Science one of the leading departments in the USA for Turkish Politics.

The University of Washington is one of the few American universities that offers a course on Turkish politics. The department has made significant investments in this field, welcoming a Turkish PhD student last year, with plans to bring two more students next year.

Asli Cansunar states, “Our goal is to continue these efforts by making a long-term investment in recruiting doctoral students, fostering a dynamic synergy of research and knowledge-sharing among academics and students focused on Turkish politics. We believe that the active involvement of the Turkish community in the Pacific Northwest will further enrich this initiative.” (NS/VK)