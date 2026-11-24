Former family minister Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya was released from prison and placed under house arrest today after 19 days in pretrial detention, according to media reports.

Kaya resigned as a deputy chair of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in September after an opposition politician raised questions about her and her husband's stock transactions shortly after the investment fund crisis erupted.

Accusations against the Kaya couple

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has focused on a Sep 16 transaction involving shares in shipbuilder Özata Denizcilik, just a day before the crisis erupted.

According to prosecutors, brokerage firm Tera Yatırım purchased Kaya's shares directly and transferred the proceeds to her account on the same day. Under standard stock exchange procedures, the transaction would have taken two business days to settle.

The following day, the Capital Markets Board (SPK) ordered the liquidation of 131 investment funds, including those managed by Tera. Prosecutors allege that Kaya had prior knowledge of the decision.

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Kaya told prosecutors that she had purchased Özata shares in April, sold some in August and the remainder in September. She said she had briefly invested part of the proceeds in investment funds.

She maintained that she had made her investment decisions independently and had not received confidential information. Prosecutors cited her contacts with Tera executives, including portfolio management chair Erdin Özel, whom she acknowledged knowing before making the investment.

Main opposition Yeni (New) Party spokesperson Zeynel Emre, who first disclosed the transactions on Sep 26, said Kaya had invested 63.4 million liras and withdrawn around 1.34 billion liras.

According to Emre, the couple's combined investment amounted to 163 million liras, while their total proceeds reached 2.17 billion liras.

Voluntary repayment

On Oct 5, the couple reportedly transferred 1.86 billion liras to a voluntary repayment account at the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF).

Following a second round of questioning on Nov 5, a court remanded Kaya in custody on suspicion of violating the Capital Markets Law and membership in a criminal organization.

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Her husband, İlyas Kaya, and former SPK chair İbrahim Ömer Gönül were released under judicial control measures, including international travel bans and regular reporting requirements.

The allegations prompted criticism from within the AKP as well as from the opposition. AKP deputy Ayşe Böhürler criticized Kaya in a Nov 18 interview with Hunat TV, saying, "I see it as a dagger plunged into us."

Mahmut Övür, a columnist for the pro-government Sabah newspaper, wrote that the allegations against a senior party figure had caused considerable embarrassment among AKP supporters.

How the investment fund crisis unfolded Some investment funds had acquired large stakes in companies with a limited number of publicly traded shares. These purchases drove up share prices, increasing the reported value of the funds' portfolios. The high returns attracted new investors, whose money was used to finance further stock purchases. One Tera fund reported an annual return of 4,233% in 2025, while İstanbul's benchmark stock index rose by 14.6% over the same period. On Aug 28, the SPK tightened restrictions on the proportion of fund portfolios that could be invested in a single stock. As funds began selling shares and investors sought to withdraw their money, some fund managers were unable to find enough buyers to meet redemption requests. On Sep 17, the board suspended trading on the national investment fund platform in funds managed by seven firms: Tera, Pusula, Hedef, Atlas, A1 Capital, Pardus and Bulls Portföy. It also ordered the liquidation of 131 funds. Turkey’s investment fund crisis in 10 questions: Phantom returns and a market meltdown As part of the investigation, prosecutors requested financial records concerning executives of Pusula Finans Holding, Tera Yatırım Menkul Değerler, Hedef Holding and Bulls Yatırım Menkul Değerler, as well as their subsidiaries. Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said investigators had identified 141 people and 73 companies that had collectively made 187.65 billion liras, equivalent to more than 3.7 billion US dollars at the time, from funds managed by Tera, Pusula and Hedef. Authorities have since sought to recover funds to compensate investors. The number of suspects in pretrial detention had reached 140 following four further arrests, the Diken news website reported today, before reports of Kaya's release emerged. Those remanded in custody as part of the investigation include Tera chair Emre Tezmen, Pusula chair Serdar Turhan, former Central Bank deputy governor Erkan Kilimci, former SPK deputy chair Enver Usca and banking regulator deputy chair Muhammet Erişen. A request for release by Tera executive Erdin Özel was rejected earlier this month.

(VK)