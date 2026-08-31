TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
JTI Certified
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
DP: Date Published: 31.08.2026 13:40 31 August 2026 13:40
 ~  MO: Modified On: 31.08.2026 17:03 31 August 2026 17:03
Read Read:  4 minute

Former Diyarbakır Mayor and Kurdish leader Mehdi Zana passed away

The Kurdish leader’s funeral was well attended by politicians, Kurdish leaders and community members.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Former Diyarbakır Mayor and Kurdish leader Mehdi Zana passed away
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Bluesky

Mehdi Zana began his political education as a tailor shop worker and would eventually go on to become a defining voice in Kurdish politics. After a long political career, the former Diyarbakır mayor and activist passed away at the hospital this weekend at the age 85. 

Zana passed away while receiving intensive care for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. 

Following a ceremony in front of the Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality, his funeral was held at Grand Mosque (Ulucamii). The funeral, accompanied by a cortege, was well-attended by community members and political leaders. He was ultimately laid to rest at Yeniköy Cemetery in Diyarbakır. 

Zana, who dedicated his life to the Kurdish movement, was sent off in a coffin adorned with flowers and wrapped in yellow, green and red — the colors of the Kurdish flag.  

Who was Mehdi Zana?

The former Diyarbakır mayor was given the surname “Bilici” upon birth but changed it to the Kurdish equivalent “Zana,” meaning “wise.” He first learned about politics while working in a tailor shop owned by Kurdish political activist Niyazi Tatlıcı. 

Zana launched his political career with the left-wing Workers’ Party of Turkey (TİP) in 1963, helping establish the Silvan branch, where he served as branch president for two years. He was also a member of the Revolutionary Eastern Cultural Hearths (DDKO), an association of mostly Kurdish students later outlawed after the 1971 military coup. 

Zana was initially elected mayor of Diyarbakır in 1978 after running as an independent, but was imprisoned shortly after during the 1980 military coup. He experienced heavy repression throughout his political career, spending a total of about 16 years in Diyarbakır, Aydın, Afyonkarahisar and Eskişehir prisons, where he experienced immense torture. He was recognized by Amnesty International as a prisoner of conscience. Zana spent about 10 years in Sweden as a political exile, but returned to Turkey in 2004. He was known for his left-wing, pro-Kurdish advocacy. 

Kurdish leaders pay their respects 

On social media the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party released the following statement: 

"We learned with great sadness that Mehdi Zana, one of the valuable names of the Kurdish people's struggle for freedom and democracy, has passed away. Condolences to his family, loved ones, and the Kurdish people. 

Our debt to his struggle and memory is to definitely build an honorable peace in which peoples will live equally and freely. 

We bow with respect before his memory and struggle." 

President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Nechirvan Barzani also paid his respects, referring to Zana as one of the leading figures of the Kurdish movement in Turkey. 

"He was one of the leading figures of the Kurdish political struggle in Turkey,” said Barzani. “He dedicated many years of his life to defending the rights of his people and paid great prices for this cause." 

Zana’s funeral ceremony was notably attended by DEM Party Spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan, Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality Co-Mayor Serra Bucak and many Kurdish politicians and activists, including his wife Leyla Zana, who is also a leading Kurdish political figure. She served as a deputy of the former Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP). 

At the ceremony, Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Serra Bucak spoke on Zana’s legacy. Bucak said that Zana himself is deeply ingrained in the city’s historical culture and memory. She also said that despite all of his time in prison the bond between Zana and his people never severed.  

"The legacy left by Mehdi Zana is not merely a memory belonging to the past, but a living value that guides our present and our future,” said Bucak. “Being elected is not just representing an office; it is protecting the city's memory, language, culture, and democratic politics to the very end."

"Diyarbakır will never forget you, Brother Mehdi. As long as the people's will and the struggle for freedom exist, the mark you left will continue to live on as well," Bucak said.  

(İK)

Origin
Istanbul
Mehdi Zana kurdish politician
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top