TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 11 November 2024 17:20
 ~ Modified On: 11 November 2024 17:59
2 min Read

Former Ankaragücü club president sentenced over post-match attack on referee

Faruk Koca and three other defendants have received suspended prison sentences ranging from 15 months to over five years.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Former Ankaragücü club president sentenced over post-match attack on referee
Photos: AA

Faruk Koca, former president of the Ankaragücü football club, has been handed a suspended prison sentence for physically assaulting a referee during a match last season in Süper Lig, Turkey’s top-tier football competition.

Koca had entered the field after his team’s match with Çaykur Rizespor and punched referee Halil Umut Meler, breaking his nose.

The December 2023 match ended in a 1-1 draw after a late equalizer from the away team. Ankaragücü, which had the lead nearly the entire game following an early goal, received a red card in the 50th minute. At the end of the season, the Ankara outfit was relegated to the 1. Lig.

In today’s hearing, the Ankara Western 3rd Penal Court of First Instance convicted Koca of three separate charges, resulting in a combined sentence of four years and seven months, though he will not serve time due to suspended sentencing. It issued Koca a three-year, seven-month sentence for “deliberate injury causing bone fracture” related to his attack on Meler in his official capacity as a referee. Additionally, Koca received a six-month term for “threatening behavior” and five months for violating Turkey’s law on preventing violence and disorder in sports, though both of these were also suspended.

Neither Meler nor the four defendants, including Koca, Kenan Çelikkaya, Şahin Yunus Şahin, and Osman Erkam Can, attended the trial. However, their attorneys were present, with the defense arguing that their clients were provoked and seeking acquittals.

Meler’s attorney dismissed these claims and called for harsher penalties, stating that the defendants’ previous statements aimed to evade accountability.

The court also sentenced the other three defendants to prison terms ranging from 15 months to over five years. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
related news
FIFA President condemns attack on referee Halil Umut Meler
12 December 2023
/haber/fifa-president-condemns-attack-on-referee-halil-umut-meler-289208
Violent assault on referee in Süper Lig triggers suspension of all matches in Turkey
12 December 2023
/haber/violent-assault-on-referee-in-super-lig-triggers-suspension-of-all-matches-in-turkey-289173
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
FIFA President condemns attack on referee Halil Umut Meler
12 December 2023
/haber/fifa-president-condemns-attack-on-referee-halil-umut-meler-289208
Violent assault on referee in Süper Lig triggers suspension of all matches in Turkey
12 December 2023
/haber/violent-assault-on-referee-in-super-lig-triggers-suspension-of-all-matches-in-turkey-289173
Back to Top