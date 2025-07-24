Forensic authority to assess if imprisoned talent manager Ayşe Barım fit to remain in custody

The Council of Forensic Medicine (ATK) has announced that it will assess whether jailed talent manager Ayşe Barım is medically fit to remain in prison following her hospital treatment.

Barım was arrested as part of an investigation linking her to countrywide anti-government protests in 2013, known as the Gezi Park protests.

According to the ATK’s report, the Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office had requested an evaluation on Jul 11 regarding the impact of prison conditions on Barım’s health. The report states that Barım was summoned for a medical examination by the ATK council the same day, and the findings were submitted to the prosecutor’s office.

A second evaluation request was made on Jul 16, specifically asking whether prison conditions were medically suitable. Barım underwent another examination that day.

Citing the opinion of the ATK's 11th Specialty Council dated Jul 23, the report outlined the next steps: “She should be referred to a fully equipped research or university hospital with departments in internal medicine, cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, interventional neuroradiology, gastroenterology, and psychiatry to investigate the cause of her weight loss, confirm a diagnosis, carry out recommended cardiac procedures, and determine an effective treatment plan.”

The report further noted that, after her discharge from the hospital, the council will reassess her condition based on new medical records. “Following her discharge, a detailed medical report including physical examination findings, a new echocardiogram report, and other test results should be submitted. Only then can an evaluation be made regarding whether her health permits her to remain in prison,” it said.

Barım's lawyers previously claimed that she risks death in prison conditions.

Investigation into Barım

Activities of Barım and her management company ID İletişim first came under scrutiny in January when the Competition Authority opened an investigation into the company on suspicion of monopolizing the entertainment industry. The charges later shifted, linking Barım to the Gezi Park protests.

On Jan 27, Barım was formally arrested on charges linking her to the protests.

Prosecutors claimed that Barım had extensive communication with key defendants in the Gezi trial during the turmoil, including the philantropist Osman Kavala, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for "attempting to overthrow the government" for financing and organizing the protests.

Prosecutors also alleged that Barım encouraged artists under her management to participate in the protests and personally joined them. (TY/VK)