Football federation suspends 150 referees over betting

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has issued bans ranging from eight months to one year for 150 referees found to have engaged in betting activity, following an internal investigation. The disciplinary action comes as broader inquiries continue into alleged match-fixing and illegal gambling in Turkish football.

The federation confirmed on Oct 27 that 152 referees were investigated, with disciplinary proceedings still ongoing for two of them. The investigation, led by the TFF’s disciplinary units, identified that 371 of 571 active referees had betting accounts, and 152 were actively placing bets.

“One referee placed bets 18,227 times. Ten referees bet more than 10,000 liras, and 42 referees bet on over 1,000 different matches,” TFF President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu said at a press conference on Oct 27.

In parallel, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation. Authorities announced that financial transactions of the referees were being reviewed as part of an inquiry launched in April.

Investigation into Galatasaray-Göztepe match

Meanwhile, a separate betting claim involving an Oct 26 Süper Lig match between Galatasaray and Göztepe was raised by Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chair Özgür Özel. A large sum was wagered on a red card given to a Göztepe player, he claimed during a rally yesterday in Esenyurt, İstanbul.

“A red card was issued unfairly during the Göztepe match. On the same day, someone in Northern Cyprus placed a 5.5 million lira bet on that red card,” Özel claimed.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced today that it had opened an ex officio investigation into the allegations made by Özel.

At the same rally, Özel criticized the government’s oversight of the football system. “There are 571 referees in Turkey. You’ve been in power for 23 years. If a referee was 14 when you came to power, they’re now 37 and retiring. This entire system was built during your rule,” he said, citing the number of referees found to be involved in betting.

The incident in question occurred when Göztepe player Malcom Bokele was sent off in the 42nd minute. Galatasaray went on to win the match 3-1. (VK)