Foot-and-mouth outbreak forces market closures, leaves livestock producers struggling

A recent outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in the Ereğli district of Konya, central Turkey, has forced the closure of livestock markets, putting local producers under severe financial strain.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmaker Ömer Fethi Gürer, a member of the parliamentary agriculture committee, visited livestock farmers in Ereğli to hear their concerns. Speaking after the visit, Gürer said the livestock sector is facing a serious crisis due to the ongoing effects of the disease.

“Animal markets are currently closed, and there's no information about when they will reopen,” Gürer said. “The total number of animal losses due to foot-and-mouth disease has not been disclosed. But wherever we go, we see evidence of losses. So far, there has been no announcement about financial support to offset the economic damage.”

The disease, which affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, and goats, is highly contagious. It can cause symptoms like excessive salivation, lameness, and blistering in the mouth and on hooves. While often non-lethal in adult animals, it can be deadly for young livestock and can significantly reduce meat and milk yields.

'No one is buying cattle'

Livestock breeder Yiğit Zengin, confirmed the difficulties, saying, “We overcame it through vaccination, but we still had losses.”

He explained that due to the market closures, they could not sell their animals. “We had to slaughter some of our fattened cattle early, even though they were healthy, to prevent further spread. No one is buying or selling animals right now. We're just waiting,” Zengin said.

According to Zengin, around 30% of the animals in the region were culled because of the outbreak. When asked whether any financial assistance had been offered for the losses, Zengin responded simply, “No.”

Zengin, whose family has been in the livestock business for generations, described the crisis as unprecedented. “This was my grandfather’s profession, passed down to us. I've never seen anything this widespread before,” he said.

Rising feed costs

Beyond the disease, rising feed costs are worsening the situation. Gürer emphasized that feed accounts for about 70% of a farmer’s expenses, calling it one of the biggest challenges in livestock production.

Zengin detailed the current feed prices: “A sack of dairy feed costs 700 lira. Alfalfa goes for around 12,000–13,000 lira per ton. Even straw, during harvest season, was selling for 2.5 lira per kilogram, and the prices are still rising. We can’t predict the future. We’re afraid livestock farming might collapse. There’s nothing else we can do for work.”

He added, “Milk doesn’t bring in enough money. Everyone has milk, but the prices are too low. Producers are really struggling.”

Gürer warned that livestock production in Turkey is at serious risk. “The cost of production is higher than the prices producers are getting,” he said. “Whether it’s animal husbandry or crop farming, everyone is facing difficulties.”

Ereğli is known as a key hub for dairy production in Turkey. “It’s a special place,” Gürer said. “It produces large quantities of milk and also has major meat farms. But feed, straw, and additives are the main problems. Even farmers who grow their own forage crops can’t make ends meet just buying feed from outside sources.” (HA/VK)