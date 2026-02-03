TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
ECONOMY
3 February 2026 21:26
 3 February 2026 21:40
Read Read:  2 minute

Food prices continue to surge despite drop in overall inflation

Food and non-alcoholic beverages recorded the highest monthly increase among major spending groups.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Food prices continue to surge despite drop in overall inflation

Consumer inflation in Turkey eased to 30.65% annually in January, marking the lowest rate in 50 months, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 4.84% month-on-month in January. Despite the broader slowdown in inflation, food and non-alcoholic beverages recorded the highest monthly increase among major spending groups, with a 6.59% rise.

Transportation costs were up by 5.29%, while housing, including water, electricity, gas and other fuels, increased by 4.43%.

These three categories, which hold the largest weight in the inflation basket, also made the biggest contributions to the overall monthly increase. Food and non-alcoholic beverages added 1.61 percentage points, transportation contributed 0.88 points, and housing accounted for 0.51 points of the total monthly inflation figure.

Massive freeze devastates crops across Turkey, sparking food inflation concerns
Massive freeze devastates crops across Turkey, sparking food inflation concerns
14 April 2025

On an annual basis, food and non-alcoholic beverages saw a 31.69% increase, followed by housing and utilities at 45.36%, and transportation at 29.39%. Food again led in terms of contribution to the yearly inflation, adding 7.82%age points. Housing contributed 6.74 points, and transportation 4.64 points.

The legally capped rental increase rate for residential and commercial properties in February was set at 33.98%, based on the 12-month rolling inflation rate.

Although TurkStat has not published a detailed list of item prices since April 4, 2022, it reported that out of 174 subcategories covered in the index, 157 saw price increases in January. Only 14 subcategories experienced a decline, while prices in three remained unchanged. (HA/VK)

inflation
