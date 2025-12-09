TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 9 December 2025 13:23
 ~ Modified On: 9 December 2025 13:50
4 min Read

Folk singer Pınar Aydınlar sentenced to over 6 years in prison on 'terrorism' charges

"As an artist who has sung the songs of oppressed peoples for years, I have faced an unacceptable result. We do not accept it, and we will appeal," Aydınlar said after her trial.

Hikmet Adal

Hikmet Adal

Hikmet Adal

Folk singer Pınar Aydınlar sentenced to over 6 years in prison on 'terrorism' charges
Hikmet Adal/bianet

Folk music artist Pınar Aydınlar has been sentenced to 6 years and 3 months in prison on the charge of “membership in a terrorist organization.”

Aydınlar, known for her political activism, was standing trial in a case related to the Peoples' Democratic Congress (HDK), an umbrella group for pro-Kurdish and leftist organizations. She had been arrested in February and remained in custody for nearly three months as part of this case. Prosecutors claim that the HDK, which is a legal entity, operates under the guidance of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Aydınlar attended the hearing today at the İstanbul 13th Heavy Penal Court today alongside her lawyer, Fırat Alan Ayıldız.

A large audience was present at the courthouse to follow the proceedings. The hearing was scheduled to begin at 11.10 am but started 40 minutes late.

At the hearing, the prosecuting attorney reiterated the final opinion, requesting that Aydınlar be sentenced for “membership in an armed terrorist organization” and “making propaganda for a terrorist organization.”

Taking the floor against the final opinion, Aydınlar criticized the manner of her detention. Aydınlar stated, “I was pinned to the floor by armed law enforcement officers in the house where I was staying with my children, and a gun was held to my head. My daughter was forced to undress in front of the cameras.”

'Being a HDK member is not a crime'

Aydınlar noted that she was listed as a member of the HDK by prosecutors despite not being a member. “Being a member of the HDK is not a crime; it is a legal entity. I am not a member of the HDK, but I would not deny it if I were," she said.

Aydınlar also commented on the social media posts cited to request her punishment. “My page is constantly under public surveillance. Mehmet Şirin Aydın was murdered along with two others in an armed attack on the Ahmet Kaya Kurdish Culture Center in Paris, the capital of France. He was my colleague. Have some empathy.

"All I did was share the photo of the three people in a tweet and say, ‘With respect.’ That was all I did. Respect for the dead. How could I have made propaganda for an organization, the identity of which is a big question mark, by sharing the photographs of the people who were killed? There is no flag, no weapon in the photo. Only the faces of the murdered individuals are present.”

Aydınlar also said that she did not make one of the posts subject to the accusation but only “retweeted” it.

Folk musician Pınar Aydınlar detained for displaying poster of Dersim rebellion leader at concert
Folk musician Pınar Aydınlar detained for displaying poster of Dersim rebellion leader at concert
13 December 2024

Requested acquittal

Rejecting the accusations, Aydınlar then recalled the judicial control measure imposed on her. Stating that she goes to sign documents on the 1st of every month, Aydınlar said, “As an artist who gives concerts in Europe, I go abroad after signing on the first of every month. If I had the intention to flee, I would not have come back from abroad.”

Aydınlar requested the lift of the judicial control measures and her confiscated tablet, which contains her repertoire. She concluded her statement by requesting her acquittal. Subsequently, her lawyer, Fırat Alan Ayıldız, took the floor.

Ayıldız provided examples from the decisions and case law of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) and the Constitutional Court, arguing that the posts fell within the scope of freedom of expression.

The verdict

The court issues a recess to deliberate the verdict. Following the recess, only Aydınlar and her lawyer were allowed back into the courtroom.

Announcing its decision, the court sentenced Pınar Aydınlar to 6 years and 3 months in prison for organization membership.

In a statement she made inside the courthouse after the decision, Aydınlar noted:

“I have been sentenced to prison. My sentence for propaganda was lifted, but a travel ban was imposed. They tried to make me out to be a member of an organization. As an artist who has sung the songs and folk tunes of oppressed peoples for years, and as a friend who openly shares every aspect of my life with you, I have faced an unacceptable result. We do not accept it, and we will appeal.”

Hikmet Adal
Hikmet Adal
x.com/HikmetAdal [email protected] all articles of the author
bianet's Freedom of Expression Reporter since June 2018. After interning at bianet in 2013, he took part in several bianet projects. His news reports and...

bianet's Freedom of Expression Reporter since June 2018. After interning at bianet in 2013, he took part in several bianet projects. His news reports and articles have been published on various platforms such as Expression Interrupted, susma24.com, Jıneps, Inside Turkey, and tol.org. He has contributed numerous interviews and articles on freedom of expression. His writings have been translated into several languages, including English, French, Italian, and Circassian. His photographs from the March 8, 2018 Feminist Night March were exhibited by the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality. He is the recipient of the 27th Metin Göktepe Journalism Award and holds a degree in journalism from Erciyes University.

show more
