Floods sweep through Turkey’s north, east, leaving 2 dead

Floods struck the northern and eastern regions of Turkey, resulting in the loss of two lives. The provinces affected include Ordu, Samsun, Muş, Erzurum, Elazığ, and Ağrı.

In the Çaybaşı district of Ordu, an elderly woman was swept away by the floodwaters following intense rainfall on Sunday. The victim, identified as 83-year-old Hatice Kocakoç, was later found dead about 2 kilometers from the location where she was initially taken by the waters.

Similarly, in the eastern Muş province, a sudden downpour led to flooding in Malazgirt, causing significant damage to the village of Bahçe. Homes and agricultural lands were submerged, and despite rescue efforts, 20-year-old Nazar Karataş was unable to be saved and was found lifeless after being carried away by the flood.

In the Samsun province, districts such as Ayvacık, Çarşamba, Terme, and Salıpazarı have seen homes and businesses impacted, leading to precautionary evacuations of the residents.

“Citizens should take recommendations seriously”

The Ministry of Interior and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) have reported that their response to the flooding, particularly in the Black Sea region, is ongoing without interruption.

During his visit to Samsun on Sunday, AFAD President Okay Memiş urged citizens to heed warnings, saying, “Unfortunately, most fatalities occur when people attempt to cross despite the high water levels. Even a seemingly small water flow of 10-15 centimeters can lead to the loss of life, especially for older individuals. Once balance is lost, people can be swept away.

“Water levels above 30-35 centimeters can carry away vehicles. Drivers think they can cross, but unfortunately, they get swept away. We must not let our guard down; these incidents remind us of the importance of adhering to these warnings. We implore our citizens, especially in the Black Sea region and other areas with flood warnings, to take these advisories seriously.” (VK)