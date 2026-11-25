Five Turkish Air Force service members died on Nov 24, 2026, when an AS-532 Cougar military helicopter crashed during a training flight in Turkey's Eskişehir province.

The twin-engine multipurpose helicopter took off from a base in Eskişehir for a training mission before going down near the Tepebaşı district. Falling debris prompted temporary traffic closures along a section of the İstanbul–İzmir highway.

All five personnel aboard were killed in the crash. One of the victims was identified as pilot Chief Master Sgt. Volkan Demirhan from Sarayköy in Denizli province. Authorities were finalizing the identities of the other four crew members.

The National Defense Ministry and local prosecutors opened an investigation into the cause of the crash, which has not yet been publicly determined.

The incident marks the second fatal military helicopter crash in Turkey in less than two weeks. On Nov 12, 2026, an S-70 military helicopter crashed in eastern Turkey's Malatya province, killing all four service members on board. The official cause of that crash also remains under investigation. (VK)