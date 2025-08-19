Five 'treasury hunters' face up to 18 years in prison for causing forest fire in İzmir

Five individuals in İzmir, western Turkey, are facing up to 18 years in prison each after allegedly causing a forest fire while conducting an illegal excavation in a wooded area of Bornova district, according to an indictment filed today.

Five suspects were arrested shortly after the May 10 fire Kayadibi neighborhood’s Çaltıçukuru area.

An investigaton by the İzmir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office found that the suspects arrived at the site in three vehicles after allegedly agreeing to search for buried treasure. They dug an illegal pit measuring 180 centimeters wide and 350 centimeters deep.

An explosion during the excavation, which investigators believe was caused by a handmade explosive device used to detonate the pit, caused a forest fire that quickly spread.

After the blast, the suspects left the scene in their vehicles.

Evidence collected from the scene included tools and materials believed to have been used in the excavation. Security footage captured the suspects loading the equipment into a light commercial vehicle.

The fire damaged 7,011 square meters of forest land and destroyed 3,630 red pine trees. The prosecution concluded that the blaze resulted from negligence and lack of caution.

The indictment, accepted by the İzmir 23rd Heavy Penal Court, charges the suspects with “unauthorized possession or transfer of hazardous materials” and “causing a forest fire with probable intent.” (HA/VK)