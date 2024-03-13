Five MPs face losing parliamentary immunity

The Presidential Proposals Regarding the Removal of Parliamentary Immunity for 5 Members of Parliament have been referred to the Joint Commission consisting of members from the Constitutional and Justice Committees by the Parliament Speaker.

The summaries involve the following parliamentarians: Parliament Vice Speaker and People's Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party Istanbul Deputy Sırrı Süreyya Önder, DEM Party Van Deputy Pervin Buldan, DEM Party Mardin Deputy Salihe Aydeniz, DEM Party Bitlis Deputy Hüseyin Olan, and Workers' Party of Turkey (TİP) Istanbul Deputy Ahmet Şık.

Among the summaries, there are 3 files related to DEM Party Bitlis Deputy Hüseyin Olan. (HA/VK)