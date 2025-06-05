TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 5 June 2025 13:30
 ~ Modified On: 5 June 2025 14:15
2 min Read

Five more CHP mayors suspended from office

The Interior Ministry announced today the temporary suspension of five CHP mayors due to ongoing judicial investigations and detention orders.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Five more CHP mayors suspended from office

The announcement was made following the detention of 22 people on June 3 as part of an investigation into financial crimes involving the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) and an alleged criminal organization led by Aziz İhsan Aktaş.

Suspended mayors: Avcılar Mayor Utku Caner Çaykara, Büyükçekmece Mayor Hasan Akgün, Gaziosmanpaşa Mayor Hakan Bahçetepe, Ceyhan Mayor Kadir Aydar, and Seyhan Mayor Oya Tekin.

How many people have been arrested in the Istanbul Municipality operations?
How many people have been arrested in the Istanbul Municipality operations?
23 May 2025

The mayors removed from office include Utku Caner Çaykara (Avcılar), Hasan Akgün (Büyükçekmece), Hakan Bahçetepe (Gaziosmanpaşa), Kadir Aydar (Ceyhan), and Oya Tekin (Seyhan).

The decision is based on Article 127 of the Constitution and Article 47 of the Municipal Law No. 5393.

Article 127 – While disputes over the acquisition or loss of membership in local administrations are resolved through judicial review, if an investigation or prosecution is initiated for crimes related to their duties, the Minister of Interior may temporarily suspend the elected members or bodies of local administrations as a precautionary measure until a final verdict is reached.

New appointments are expected to be made in place of the suspended mayors.

11 CHP mayors in prison

Since the 31 March 2024 local elections, investigations targeting CHP-run municipalities in İstanbul have intensified.

İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was imprisoned on 23 March 2025 on charges of corruption and aiding a terrorist organization, raising the total number of jailed CHP mayors to 11. Other mayors arrested on various charges, including bribery, corruption in tenders, and alleged terrorist links.

(TY/VC/DT)

Origin
Istanbul
istanbul municipality
related news
Fifth wave of operations against İstanbul Municipality: 5 mayors imprisoned
4 June 2025
/haber/fifth-wave-of-operations-against-istanbul-municipality-5-mayors-imprisoned-308064
25 more İstanbul Municipality employees and executives imprisoned
27 May 2025
/haber/25-more-istanbul-municipality-employees-and-executives-imprisoned-307811
45 people taken to court in İstanbul Municipality investigation
26 May 2025
/haber/45-people-taken-to-court-in-istanbul-municipality-investigation-307786
How many people have been arrested in the Istanbul Municipality operations?
23 May 2025
/haber/how-many-people-have-been-arrested-in-the-istanbul-municipality-operations-307720
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Fifth wave of operations against İstanbul Municipality: 5 mayors imprisoned
4 June 2025
/haber/fifth-wave-of-operations-against-istanbul-municipality-5-mayors-imprisoned-308064
25 more İstanbul Municipality employees and executives imprisoned
27 May 2025
/haber/25-more-istanbul-municipality-employees-and-executives-imprisoned-307811
45 people taken to court in İstanbul Municipality investigation
26 May 2025
/haber/45-people-taken-to-court-in-istanbul-municipality-investigation-307786
How many people have been arrested in the Istanbul Municipality operations?
23 May 2025
/haber/how-many-people-have-been-arrested-in-the-istanbul-municipality-operations-307720
Back to Top