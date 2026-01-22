TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
DP: Date Published: 22.01.2026 14:04 22 January 2026 14:04
 ~  MO: Modified On: 22.01.2026 14:09 22 January 2026 14:09
Read Read:  2 minute

Five journalists among 22 detained in Mardin during Rojava protests

The detention period for the detained individuals have been extended for one day.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Five journalists among 22 detained in Mardin during Rojava protests
MA

Police detained 22 people, including five journalists, during protests yesterday in the border province of Mardin. The demonstrations targeted the offensive by Syrian transitional government forces against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria.

The detentions occurred in the Nusaybin district as crowds gathered to protest attacks against Kurds in Syria. Among those taken into custody were Kesira Önel, co-chair of the Dicle Fırat Journalists Association (DFG), and journalists Pelşin Çetinkaya, Heval Önkol, Ferhat Akıncı, and Muhammed Ali Yılmaz.

The journalists were covering the protest when they were detained alongside demonstrators. Authorities transported the group to the Mardin Provincial Security Directorate.

Officials today extended the detention period for the detained individuals. The group remains in custody pending instructions from the Nusaybin Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office to begin taking formal statements.

The unrest follows significant territorial losses by the SDF in northern Syria, also referred to as Rojava, in the face of an offensive launched by the Syrian interim government earlier this month. These developments have sparked protests across Kurdish-populated border towns in Turkey.

Erdoğan speaks with Syria’s Sharaa following deal with Kurdish forces
Erdoğan speaks with Syria’s Sharaa following deal with Kurdish forces
19 January 2026

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Syria Rojava
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top