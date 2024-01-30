Five detained in İzmir raids targeting feminist, leftist groups

In İzmir, western Turkey, a significant number of individuals, including Didar Gül, a member of the Social Freedom Party (TÖP) and the feminist group Mor Dayanışma (Purple Solidarity), and Kerim Altınmakas, the İzmir Provincial Chair of the Socialist Party of the Oppressed (ESP), were detained this morning during raids on their homes.

According to the TÖP's statement, the grounds for the raids are related to visits to prisons.

As reported by Mezopotamya Agency (MA), during the search conducted at Gül's residence in Karşıyaka district, the authorities confiscated her phone. Gül, who was arrested on charges of "providing financial support to an organization," was taken to the İzmir Provincial Security Directorate in Çankaya.

Both the TÖP and ESP issued statements regarding the arrests.

TÖP expressed the following in their statement:

"Our Party Council member Didar Gül was detained in Izmir through a house raid. Our comrade, detained on baseless grounds, must be released immediately. You cannot intimidate revolutionaries, socialists, and women with oppression and detentions. Visiting political prisoners and showing solidarity with them is not a crime. Revolutionary solidarity is beyond prosecution!"

ESP, stating that taking into custody those who visit political prisoners is the goal of the isolation policy, said:

"Numerous people, including our İzmir Provincial President Kerim Altınmakas, were detained on the grounds of going to visit and depositing money for revolutionary-communist prisoners in prisons. Taking into custody those who visit detainees along with the detainees is the goal of the isolation policy. Keep silent!" (TY/VK)