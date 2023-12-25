First Chrismas in Antakya after the earthquake

Ceremonies were held in the Greek Orthodox churches in Antakya and İskenderun districts of Hatay for Christmas.

The service held among the ruins of the Antakya Greek Orthodox Church, which was destroyed in the February 6 earthquakes was led by John Yazıcı, the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antakya, along with spiritual leaders Jan Delüller and Dimitri Doğum, and Fadi Hurigil, the President of the Antakya Greek Orthodox Church Foundation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Fadi Hurigil, the President of the Antakya Greek Orthodox Church Foundation, said, "We haven't gone anywhere. We were here in the past, we are here today, and we will be here tomorrow. Perhaps today we don't have our main home, our church, but we have our dreams for the future. Despite our shattered hopes, undoubtedly, the path we are walking is long and challenging. However, even if we stumble, get tired, we will stand up and walk again."

Hurigil, stating that the pine tree under the collapsed bell tower of the church is a 'symbol' for them, said, "Even though our church is in ruins, today this tree is a burning light for the memories of the lives we lost in the earthquake, dedicated to their souls. Don't think that we forgot them. They will never be forgotten."

Chrismas service in İskenderun

In the ceremony at the Greek Orthodox Church in İskenderun, Father Dimitri Yıldırım and Father Yusuf Nicholas Papasoğlu expressed their gratitude to those celebrating Christmas. The church was adorned with lights, candles were lit, and prayers were offered during the ceremony.

A cocktail was organized, and a cake was cut at the end of the service.

