NEWS
Date published: 11 December 2025 15:27
 ~ Modified On: 11 December 2025 15:29
2 min Read

Fire in İstanbul home kills three children, one injured

Four children were rescued from an apartment; three later died.

BIA News Desk

A fire that occurred this morning in the Pendik district of İstanbul killed three children and injured one.

The fire broke out for unknown reasons in a ground-floor apartment of a two-story building on Umman Street in the Fevzi Çakmak neighborhood.

Firefighters, police, and medical teams were dispatched to the address following a notification from neighbors. Four children were rescued from the burning apartment and taken to a hospital.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished.

Three of the children taken to the hospital later died. One child remains in serious condition. Reports indicate that the children's mother was not home at the time of the fire, as she had reportedly taken other siblings to the hospital. The father is said to be in custody.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya addressed the incident on his social media account. "Three of our young children affected by the fire unfortunately lost their lives at the hospital where they were being treated. One child's treatment continues," he wrote.

"I wish God's mercy upon our children who lost their lives in this painful incident, and my condolences to their grieving family and relatives. May God grant a speedy recovery to our child whose treatment continues."

An investigation into the incident has been launched. (NÖ/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
children
