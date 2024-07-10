TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 10 July 2024 14:44
 ~ Modified On: 10 July 2024 16:13
1 min Read

Fire causes dome collapse in historical university building in İstanbul

The fire broke out during renovation work at the building.

BIA News Desk
Fire causes dome collapse in historical university building in İstanbul
Photos: AA

A fire erupted in the top floor of the historical building of the Health Sciences University (SBÜ) in İstanbul’s Asian-side district of Üsküdar. 

The blaze, which started around 1 pm local time (GMT+3), occurred during renovation works on the three-story building. Emergency services, including numerous fire brigades, medical teams, and police units, were dispatched to the scene upon notification of the incident, Anadolu Agency (AA) reports.

During the firefighting efforts, the dome of the building collapsed, a moment captured on camera and adding to the urgency of the situation.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries, but the incident has raised concerns about the preservation of historical structures and the safety measures in place during renovation works.

(TY/VK)

