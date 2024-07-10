Fire causes dome collapse in historical university building in İstanbul

A fire erupted in the top floor of the historical building of the Health Sciences University (SBÜ) in İstanbul’s Asian-side district of Üsküdar.

The blaze, which started around 1 pm local time (GMT+3), occurred during renovation works on the three-story building. Emergency services, including numerous fire brigades, medical teams, and police units, were dispatched to the scene upon notification of the incident, Anadolu Agency (AA) reports.

During the firefighting efforts, the dome of the building collapsed, a moment captured on camera and adding to the urgency of the situation.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries, but the incident has raised concerns about the preservation of historical structures and the safety measures in place during renovation works.

