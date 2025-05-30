Fırat Epözdemir from the İstanbul Bar Association released from prison after 124 days

Fırat Epözdemir, a member of the İstanbul Bar Association’s Executive Board, was released under judicial control at his first court hearing. He argued that his detention was politically motivated, while Bar Association President İbrahim Kaboğlu said the release marked the collapse of the investigation targeting the bar's leadership.

Epözdemir was being tried on charges of “membership in a terrorist organization” and “propaganda for a terrorist organization” due to his affiliation with the Peoples’ Democratic Congress (HDK).

At the same time, a separate hearing was held for members of the Bar Association’s Executive Board for issuing a statement on the deaths of journalists Nazım Daştan and Cihan Bilgin, killed in a drone strike in northern Syria. This hearing was postponed to September 9–10, as lawyers attended Epözdemir’s trial instead.

Many bar association presidents and national and international legal institutions observed the hearing.

Due to the small size of the courtroom, the trial was broadcast via SEGBİS (Audio and Video Information System) in two rooms.

In his defense, Epözdemir described the allegations in the indictment as “simple” and asserted that his detention was “political.”

“The İstanbul Bar held its general assembly in 2024,” Epözdemir explained. “We ran as Lawyers for Change. Our list included people from all backgrounds – Turkish, Kurdish, Alevi, Social Democrat, conservative. But lawyers like me who did not forget their Kurdish identity stood out. I hope we can build peace in this new process. After we won, campaigns were launched claiming ‘How could terrorists take over the İstanbul Bar?’ Our president and executive board were investigated over a statement that did not even constitute a crime. The investigation was launched without ministry approval and later recognized as a mistake.”

He pointed to many contradictions in the bar investigation, stating: “When they couldn’t get what they wanted from the bar investigation, they slapped on the ‘terrorist organization’ label. Had I not joined the bar’s executive board, I wouldn’t have been arrested, and I wouldn’t be standing before you now.”

He added, “Terrorist membership is a convenient charge. They said, ‘Fırat Epözdemir is Kurdish, let’s arrest him.’ That’s the summary of this case.”

Epözdemir denied holding any position in the HDK and stressed that it is a legal organization, saying that a reason was sought to justify his arrest.

He continued: “My uncle Şevket Epözdemir, a human rights defender, was killed in Tatvan on November 26, 1993. That’s why I’m a human rights defender. I’ve never been detained before. I’m a socialist. When our professors said ‘Kurds don’t exist,’ we objected. Everyone knows I’m not guilty, yet I was arrested and prosecuted.”

Epözdemir spoke for nearly an hour. At the end of his defense, the courtroom broke into applause. Then İstanbul Bar Association President İbrahim Kaboğlu spoke.

“In a democratic state, freedom is the rule, restriction the exception”

Kaboğlu noted that both the bar case and Epözdemir’s case were scheduled for the same day, causing logistical problems.

“Epözdemir embodies citizenship, equality, and secularism,” he said. “The most important issue in the elections was merit. Five men and five women, all proven and honorable professionals, were elected. But Epözdemir’s absence has long created a void in the bar. The İstanbul Bar is a globally significant institution. We all must strive for the rule of law. We’re doing our best to defend an autonomous bar and make law effective. This is a very important case. We said from the beginning that Epözdemir’s detention was unwarranted. Depriving a person of liberty is the harshest measure. In a democratic state governed by the rule of law, freedom is the norm, restriction the exception. Fırat was arbitrarily deprived of his freedom. This arrest is unconstitutional. We demand Epözdemir’s acquittal.”

After the defense statements, the prosecutor requested that Epözdemir remain in detention.

Following a short break, the court ruled for Epözdemir’s release under judicial control and postponed the next hearing to September 9.

“The investigation into the bar has collapsed”

Following the release order, a press statement was held in front of the courthouse. Speaking there, İbrahim Kaboğlu said the release indicated that the investigation into the bar had collapsed.

Kaboğlu stated that the decision revealed the injustice of the investigation against the İstanbul Bar, saying: “The rights violation has ended. This also marks the collapse of the operation targeting the İstanbul Bar. We are entering a new phase. This shows that a unique institution like the İstanbul Bar has been wronged. The operation against the İstanbul Bar must end immediately. We will continue to spread accurate information. We will keep working with all lawyers in Turkey to uphold the rule of law.”

The statement was concluded with applause from the attendees.

(HA/DT)