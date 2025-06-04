Fifth wave of operations against İstanbul Municipality: 5 mayors imprisoned

As part of the investigation targeting the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB), 22 people, including five mayors, were imprisoned in the fifth wave of the operation.

Out of the 36 individuals detained in the operation, 30 were referred to the on-duty criminal court of peace with a request for imprisonment, while six were referred with a request for judicial control. The court ruled for the imprisonment of 22 individuals and released 14 others under a travel ban and the obligation to sign in regularly.

Those imprisoned include Büyükçekmece Mayor Hasan Akgül, Gaziosmanpaşa Mayor Hakan Bahçetepe, Avcılar Mayor Utku Caner Çaykara, Ceyhan Mayor Kadir Aydar, and Seyhan Mayor Oya Tekin.

How many people have been arrested in the Istanbul Municipality operations?

Also among the imprisoned are Oya Tekin’s spouse Celal Tekin, Büyükçekmece Deputy Mayor Ömer Kazancı, former CHP MP Aykut Erdoğdu, CHP Party Assembly Member Baki Aydöner, Ağaç ve Peyzaj A.Ş. General Manager Ali Sukas, İSFALT General Manager Burak Korzay, advisor to the Beylikdüzü Mayor Veysel Erçevik, Avcılar Deputy Mayors Mehmet Mandacı and Erhan Daka, Büyükçekmece Deputy Mayor Rıza Can Özdemir, father of Beşiktaş Deputy Mayor Alican Abacı—İsmet Abacı, as well as Fikret Demir, Ebubekir Akın, Özer Ayık, Sırrı Küçük, and Yusuf Yadoğlu.

Those released under judicial control include Gürkan Polat, assistant to the detained Beylikdüzü Mayor Murat Çalık; Beşiktaş Municipality staff Görkem Kızılkaynak, İsmail Yalçın, and Şazime Sena Çelik; Onvo Büyükçekmece Basketball General Coordinator Halil Satı; company owner Hakan Ateş; Can Zafer Yaman, Gürkan Dölekli, Songül Demir, Bektaş Yıldız, Caner Vural, Fahri Aksoy, Fatih Yadoğlu, and Ozan İş.

Further developments in the investigation are expected in the coming days.

(EMK/DT)