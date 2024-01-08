Fifteen arrests on charges of 'international espionage' for Israel

Fifteen individuals, detained on January 2 in an operation conducted in 8 provinces centered in İstanbul and accused of engaging in 'international espionage activities' on behalf of the Israeli Foreign Intelligence Service, Mossad, are now officially arrested as of January 6.

Minister of Justice Yılmaz Tunç shared information about the related investigation on his social media account.

In his post, Tunç noted that 34 suspects were taken into custody as a result of the investigation conducted by the İstanbul Public Prosecutor's Office into 'political or military espionage' targeting the Israeli Intelligence Service. Out of these, 15 have been arrested, judicial control measures have been applied to 11 suspects, and 8 individuals have been handed over to the Provincial Directorate of Migration for deportation, the Minister informed.

On the other hand Anadolu Agency (AA) reported about the content of the the prosecution's referral letter in the related investigation. Accordingly the letter indicates that an investigation is being conducted based on evidence gathered through efforts to disrupt the activities of the Israeli Intelligence Service, Mossad, by the İstanbul Public Prosecutor's Office.

The letter states that individuals affiliated with Mossad established contacts with Palestinians and Syrian citizens in Turkey, obtaining information and documents crucial for the State of Israel. It further reveals that, in exchange for the transmitted information, funds were transferred to individuals facilitating the transfer through international money transfer companies, remittance offices, and live couriers.

"Detectives for professional tasks"

According to the report by AA, the prosecutor's referral letter states that detectives are utilized for tasks requiring a professional approach, with an emphasis on using individuals who do not arouse suspicion for tactical operations. Detectives are assigned tasks such as collecting biographical information, reconnaissance, investigation, photography, video recording, obtaining information and documents, live tracking, installing tracking devices, finding live couriers, and engaging in cyber activities. The letter notes that detectives leverage system vulnerabilities and exploit connections within critical state institutions to obtain information from the state's database, highlighting the strategic nature of their activities.

The letter mentions that connections have been established with 46 individuals identified as suspicious in this context, stating, "It is being is assessed that the Israeli Intelligence Service Online Operations Center (IČOM), as part of the global evolution of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, aims to target Palestinian nationals and their families residing in our country for humanitarian reasons.

In the referral letter, it is also noted that the suspects, acting on behalf of IČOM, obtained information, documents, and photographs of individuals, particularly Palestinian citizens and those affiliated with Hamas, considered important and dangerous for the State of Israel. The suspects transmitted this information to Israeli intelligence and, in return, were paid using financial systems.

Accordingly the prosecution evaluates that the suspect named Hazem M.A.E., who works as a health support personnel, particularly deals with injured and needy individuals brought from Palestine in recent times. The prosecution believes that the suspect shared information collected about these individuals with Israeli intelligence.

Again in the referral letter, it is reported that the suspect Muhammed B. worked at an association with the goal of narrating the oppression faced by Muslims living in Palestine by Israel. The suspect claimed to have collected personal information forms from individuals attending meetings and conveyed this information to Cemal H., a Lebanese national and Canadian citizen, in exchange for 500 dollars.

Video of the Süleymaniye Mosque

In the referral letter, it is also noted that suspect Amal S.E.S. was requested to provide a video of the interior and exterior parts of the Süleymaniye Mosque in Turkey. Due to her illness, she had her husband record this video and sent it to the contact, receiving 150-200 dollars in return.

The article also includes details about the suspects' phone traffic and money transfers.

What happened?

As part of the activities of the İstanbul Counter-Terrorism Branch, information obtained through the collaboration of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and the Intelligence Branch revealed that the Israeli Foreign Intelligence Service, Mossad, aimed to conduct operations such as reconnaissance, surveillance, assault, and abduction against foreign nationals residing in Turkey.

Considering the possibility of these activities falling under the category of 'international espionage,' law enforcement agencies conducted an operation on January 2. In simultaneous raids across 15 districts in İstanbul and in the cities of Ankara, Kocaeli, Hatay, Mersin, İzmir, Van, and Diyarbakır, the authorities arrested 34 suspects at 57 identified addresses.

During the searches at these locations, authorities seized €143,830, $23,680, various amounts of cash from different countries, an unlicensed firearm, numerous rounds of ammunition, and digital materials.

The court decided to detain 15 of the suspects and impose judicial control measures on 11 others. Additionally, 8 individuals among those detained were handed over to the Provincial Directorate of Migration for deportation. (AS/PE)