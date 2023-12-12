TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 12 December 2023 17:01
 ~ Modified On: 12 December 2023 17:14
1 min Read

FIFA President condemns attack on referee Halil Umut Meler

"There is absolutely no place for violence in football, on or off the field," FIFA President Infantino wrote.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/12/12/fifa-baskani-hakem-halil-umut-meler-e-yapilan-saldiriyi-kinadi.jpg

FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) President Gianni Infantino condemned the attack on Referee Halil Umut Meler after the Ankaragücü-Çaykur Rizespor match in a post on his social media account.

Violent assault on referee in Süper Lig triggers suspension of all matches in Turkey
Violent assault on referee in Süper Lig triggers suspension of all matches in Turkey
Today 11:09

"There is absolutely no place for violence in football, on or off the field," Infantino wrote: 

(AÖ/PE)

related news
Violent assault on referee in Süper Lig triggers suspension of all matches in Turkey
Today 11:09
/haber/violent-assault-on-referee-in-super-lig-triggers-suspension-of-all-matches-in-turkey-289173
related news
Violent assault on referee in Süper Lig triggers suspension of all matches in Turkey
Today 11:09
/haber/violent-assault-on-referee-in-super-lig-triggers-suspension-of-all-matches-in-turkey-289173
Back to Top