FIFA President condemns attack on referee Halil Umut Meler

FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) President Gianni Infantino condemned the attack on Referee Halil Umut Meler after the Ankaragücü-Çaykur Rizespor match in a post on his social media account.

Violent assault on referee in Süper Lig triggers suspension of all matches in Turkey

"There is absolutely no place for violence in football, on or off the field," Infantino wrote:

