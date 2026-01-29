Fidan meets US envoy ahead of Iranian foreign minister's visit

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Tom Barrack, the US Ambassador to Turkey and the US President's Syria envoy, in Ankara today.

According to diplomatic sources cited by the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA), the meeting focused on recent developments in Syria and efforts to reduce tensions between the US and Iran.

The US has recently bolstered its presence in the Middle East, including the deployment of a carrier strike group, in what is widely anticipated as preparations for potential strikes against Iran.

Turkey opposes military intervention against Iran, says FM

Fidan will host his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi tomorrow.

Ministry sources cited by AA indicated that Fidan is expected to emphasize that Turkey-Iran relations are key to regional security, stability, and prosperity during his talks with Araqchi.

During the upcoming talks, Fidan is anticipated to point to the alleged role of the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) in protests in Iran. He is expected to underscore that recent developments show that "completely neutralizing" PJAK, an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), is an urgent necessity for Iran’s security. (TY/VK)