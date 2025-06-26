Fenerbahçe title celebration faces transphobic smear campaign over drag performance

Fenerbahçe Beko celebrated its 12th Turkish Basketball Super League title after defeating Beşiktaş 84–68 in the fifth game of the playoff series yesterday at Ülker Sports and Event Hall in Ataşehir, İstanbul.

The post-game festivities featured a performance by renowned pop singer Hande Yener, during which dancer Mecnun Giasar appeared in drag. The performance sparked a wave of transphobic reactions on social media, with users targeting both Giasar and Fenerbahçe Sports Club President Ali Koç.

Giasar, a Germany-based choreographer and dancer who has previously worked with international artists such as Madonna, Rihanna, Beyoncé, BTS, and Rosalía, is known in Turkey for his collaborations with pop singer Edis. Despite their international acclaim, Giasar faced discrimination in Turkey based on his stage appearance, prompting criticism from social media users and LGBTI+ rights advocates.

About Mecnun Giasar Born in 1993, Giasar began expressing himself through dance at a young age, often performing for visiting family members. They cited their older brother, Ali Giasar, as his biggest inspiration. By age 10, they had won the Franconian Regional Championship, and at 14, he became the German Hip-Hop Champion, later performing at the HipHop International stage in Las Vegas. After leaving school in the seventh grade, Giasar held his first dance workshop in London at 16 and has since continued to develop his career on international stages. Giasar has toured with BTS, performing at London's Wembley Stadium, and has choreographed for artists like KAI, Shirin David, Bausa, and Apache 207. He has also performed with Loredana, toured with Pitbull and Busta Rhymes, appeared on Germany’s Next Topmodel, and walked the runway at Berlin Fashion Week. Notably, he is among the 1,500 individuals followed by Rihanna on Instagram.

Sources: Redbull.com, Famous Birthdays, Youtube, Anadolu Agency.

