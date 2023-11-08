Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray oppose Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

In anticipation of the Super Cup clash between Turkey's football powerhouses, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, both clubs have declared opposition to Turkish Football Federation's (TFF) choice of Saudi Arabia as the venue for the match.

In separate decisions taken by club councils, they have declared their intent to host the match in Turkey.

On October 20, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) had initially revealed that the match was slated for Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on December 30. A recent announcement has shifted the match's date to December 29.

In their official statement, TFF stated, "The 2023 Super Cup match between Galatasaray, the 2022-2023 Super Lig champion, and Fenerbahçe, the Turkish Cup champion, will take place on Friday, December 29, 2023, in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. The match will kick off at 20:45 at Al-Awwal Park (King Saud University) Stadium."

As part of the agreement with Saudi Arabia, the victorious team is set to receive a championship prize of 2.8 million euros.

Centenary of the Republic

The decision to host the Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia, particularly during the centenary year of the Republic, has sparked discussions and controversies among football fans and in the public sphere.

Supporters of both teams stressed in TV interviews that the diminished significance of a match in which they could not be physically present. They voiced their desire for the match to be held in Turkey.

“No European country is permitting it”

TFF President Mehmet Büyükekşi addressed the reactions from fans regarding the decision to stage the match in Riyadh on October 14, stating, "We initially consulted with our clubs, and they expressed their desire for it. Consequently, we began negotiations with Saudi Arabia."

Büyükekşi emphasized the importance of playing the match in Saudi Arabia, not only economically but also in terms of its image. He explained, "Playing the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia is valuable not only for its economic benefits but also for its image. We wanted to hold the Super Cup in Germany, but Germany did not allow two Turkish teams to play due to security reasons. The same situation happened in the UK. No European country is permitting it."

The TFF President also noted that Azerbaijan had proposed to host the match in Baku, but this option did not provide the necessary financial support. He added, "Saudi Arabia has spent around 120 million dollars to bring world-class stars to their country. Organizing the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia will be beneficial for Turkish football's brand value."

The TFF President pointed out that a Super Cup final had previously been held in Qatar, adding, "We are working for the image of Turkish football, the Super Lig, and the financial benefits for our teams."

In 2022, Beşiktaş and Fraport TAV Antalyaspor played the Super Cup final in Doha, the capital of Qatar, at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium. Beşiktaş had emerged victorious on penalties.

Decisions of the clubs

Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek announced after the November Ordinary Meeting of the Galatasaray Club Council, held behind closed doors on Sunday, that they had made a decision to host the Super Cup in Turkey to be played in Turkey on the 100th anniversary of the Republic.

Fenerbahçe also made a decision at the November Ordinary Meeting of the High Council, held on Saturday, not to have the Super Cup match played in Saudi Arabia.

During the November 5 High Council meeting, Fenerbahçe Club made a decision stating that the Super Cup Final in the 100th year of the Republic being played in a country that opposes the principles and revolutions of Atatürk was not in line with Fenerbahçe's historic honor and glory.

They demanded that the final be played at the "Atatürk Olympic Stadium or Samsun 19 May Stadium."

In a similar vein, the Galatasaray General Assembly, in a meeting held behind closed doors on Sunday, expressed their stance against the Super Cup match taking place in Riyadh.

"Turkish youth, regardless of which team they support, should experience the match on the lands they possess and should live within the boundaries of the Republic of Turkey with a national consciousness on the 100th anniversary of our Republic," it said. (AEK/VK)