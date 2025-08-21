Fenerbahçe fans protest Israel during Champions League playoff match

Fenerbahçe supporters protested Israel during yesterday's UEFA Champions League playoff match against Portugal’s Benfica in İstanbul.

Fans waved large Palestinian flags and placards expressing support for Gaza. Also, footage circulating on social media showed fans chanting slogans against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The chant targeting Netanyahu's mother was an adaptation of a commonly heard profane expression in Turkish football stadiums, typically directed at rival teams.

Protests against Israel at football matches in Turkey have been going on since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in Oct 2023. Supporters of other major Turkish clubs, including Galatasaray, also staged similar demonstrations during European fixtures last season.

Placards reading “This is not a game” and “Gaza is starving,” along with a clock where the hours are replaced with words such as “death, fear, hope, mourning, resistance, rubble, tears,” are displayed (AA)

UEFA typically issues fines or sanctions when political chants, banners, or symbols are displayed in stadiums. In 2022, Fenerbahçe was fined 50,000 euros and handed a one-match spectator ban after supporters chanted in favor of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Champions League qualifier against Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv.

The club was also sanctioned in 2002 after fans displayed a banner that read "İstanbul, since 1453," referencing the Ottoman conquest of İstanbul, during a match against Greek side Panathinaikos.

However, UEFA has not imposed penalties in connection with protests against Israel during the Gaza war.

During the Aug 13 UEFA Super Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham, two large banners reading “Stop killing children” and “Stop killing civilians” were placed on the pitch during the pre-match ceremony. While Israel was not mentioned by name, the messages were interpreted as a reference to the war in Gaza. (VK)