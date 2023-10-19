TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
GENDER
Date published: 19 October 2023 11:37
 ~ Modified On: 19 October 2023 11:56
4 min Read

PROTEST AGAINST ISRAEL

Feminists: Women's bodies are not battlefields

"There's not a minute to lose. Right now, Israel must cease its bombardment. Immediately, Europe and America must stop supporting it and stop treating Israel as above the law. Turkey must immediately, right now, cut its commercial ties with Israel."

Evrim Kepenek
Evrim Kepenek

Evrim Kepenek
Amid the backdrop of the recent bombing of the El-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza by Israel, a protest in Istanbul on the evening of October 18th gave voice to the following sentiments:

"In occupied lands, women are often the most affected. Women advocate for peace. Although the number of women may appear small within this crowd, the ranks of women opposing war are growing."

"We stand against war, we stand against occupation, not only in Israel and Palestine but also alongside the women in Rojava. We stand with all women who are in the struggle..."

Meryem Güneş

"The struggle continues until Palestine is free. Those who thought it was over are now talking about a two-state solution."

"Peace will come to the Middle East with the freedom of the Palestinian and Kurdish peoples. If we are taking a step towards this freedom, it brings happiness to us."

Selma Eroğlu

"Being here primarily empowers me. It's empowering. Being part of this international resistance is good for me. I'm speaking from a personal perspective. I'm not speaking on the political significance. Personally, I feel excited."

"It feels like shaking off the dead earth. Coming together with different opinions on even a single issue here is interesting for all of us. We've finally shaken off the dead earth; we've been in mourning for a long time. Now, as a people, we will truly resist imperialism."

Beyhan

These impassioned voices resounded at the protest in Istanbul after the Israeli bombing of El-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza. The gathering was characterized by its diverse composition, with individuals from various political backgrounds, and particularly noteworthy was the presence of feminists, who had answered the call of "Women Together Strong."

To protest the attack, groups initially gathered at Levent Metro station, one of the closest points to the Israeli Consulate, with feminists among them chanting slogans such as "Isra, haya, hurriya" and "Jin Jiyan Azadi."

Women also raised voices with slogans like "End agreements with Israel immediately," "Boycott Israel, support Palestine," and "Palestinian women are not alone."

"Women's bodies are not a battleground," and "Raise the voice of peace high," cried the women while marching with a banner that read, "Free from the river to the sea, women stand with the Palestinian people."

Following the statements from the Labor and Democracy forces, Selin Top delivered an address on behalf of the feminists:

"The state of Israel commits massacres openly. It believes it has the right to commit massacres. It sustains its existence through massacres. Not only when it appears in our news but in silence, every day, for 75 years."

"We, on the other hand, are well aware of how the governments bomb hospitals and schools and even get applauded for it, not to mention being condemned, from Rojava."

"Some states consider the Palestinians and Kurds guilty even when they die! What's more, those who claim to stand by one people against occupation passed a cross-border motion in the parliament of this country, ensuring that another people continues to be bombed and killed. No tolerance for this hypocrisy!"

"This is such hypocrisy that Turkey, on the one hand, condemns the attacks on Palestine while continuing to increase its trade volume with Israel. Today, news is circulating that 4,500 tons of vegetables were sent to the port of Haifa in Israel to cover food shortages. It's not only the state that carries out bombings; all states that provide legitimacy by trading with it are guilty! You are guilty."

"These hypocritical states, on the one hand, instrumentalize women's bodies for their war policies while, on the other hand, continue to disregard the lives of women from Rojava to Karabakh and Palestine, the lives they have built. Today, over half of those killed in Gaza are children and women. Today, we, as women, are here to say that we stand with the Palestinian people and Palestinian women."

"The Israeli massacres are being used, and particularly in Turkey, where the memory is quite dark regarding inciting anti-Semitism to turn Aşkale into a mass grave for the Jewish people. We are also raising our voice against this loudly."

"There is not a minute to lose. Israel's bombardment must stop immediately. Europe and America must stop supporting it, and they must stop viewing Israel as above the law right now. Turkey must cut its commercial ties with Israel immediately."

"The blockade on Gaza must be lifted, access to urgent needs must be provided. Israel's policy of ethnic cleansing aimed at making Palestine free of Palestinians and turning it into refugees on Egyptian soil must end. The occupation of Palestine must end." (EMK/VK)

Evrim Kepenek
Evrim Kepenek
