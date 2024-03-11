Female employment in agriculture drops 614,000 people in ten years

In Turkey, the number of women employed in the agricultural sector is decreasing day by day. There has been a loss of 614,000 jobs in the last 10 years. In 2014, there were 2,533,000 women working in the agricultural sector, but by the end of 2023, this number decreased to 1,919,000.

The information was provided by the Republican People's Party (CHP) Deputy Ömer Fethi Gürer, who is also a member of the Agriculture, Forestry, and Rural Affairs Committee.

According to Gürer's information, the proportion of women employed in the agricultural sector within total employment was 48.8% in 2005, but this rate has now dropped to 18.3%.

The statistics indicate a significant decline in the employment rate of women in the agricultural sector.

"Important for rural development"

Gürer emphasizes the importance of women's employment in the agricultural sector for rural development and sustainability:

"The participation of women in agricultural production not only supports the development of rural areas but also prevents migration from rural to urban areas. However, women living in rural areas and engaged in agriculture face challenges such as low income levels, lack of social security, and job security. This situation leads to difficulties for women in accessing social security and coping with other socio-economic barriers. Every school closure in rural areas has paved the way for new migrations. Revitalizing rural areas is possible by prioritizing women."

Gürer also stated, "Women should be employed more in the agricultural sector. Comprehensive supportive policies and programs should be developed for organic farming and animal husbandry. These policies and programs should aim to increase women's participation in agricultural production."

Gürer emphasizes that increasing women's employment in the agricultural sector is crucial not only for economic development but also for food security and rural development. He calls for the social security premiums of women living in rural areas and engaged in agricultural production to be covered by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. (HA/PE)