FEDAŞ workers continue protests

The labor slowdown initiated by Aksa Fırat Electricity Services Inc. (FEDAŞ) workers, who are members of DİSK/Enerji-Sen union, demanding higher wages and improved working conditions, has now entered its 56th day as of October 3.

DİSK/Enerji-Sen reported that out of the 120 workers who continue their resistance in front of the FEDAŞ Provincial Directorate in Dersim, 32 have been dismissed, stating, "We will not leave any of our comrades behind."

Emin Atsız, the General Secretary of DİSK Enerji-Sen, along with Ersin Bakar and Hasan Aydın, two of the protesting FEDAŞ workers, spoke to bianet about the ongoing struggle.

