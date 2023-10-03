TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 3 October 2023 17:53
 Modified On: 3 October 2023 19:11
1 min Read

FEDAŞ workers continue protests

The electricity workers demand higher wages and improved working conditions

Hivda Tekkaynar
Hivda Tekkaynar

Hivda Tekkaynar
The labor slowdown initiated by Aksa Fırat Electricity Services Inc. (FEDAŞ) workers, who are members of DİSK/Enerji-Sen union, demanding higher wages and improved working conditions, has now entered its 56th day as of October 3.

DİSK/Enerji-Sen reported that out of the 120 workers who continue their resistance in front of the FEDAŞ Provincial Directorate in Dersim, 32 have been dismissed, stating, "We will not leave any of our comrades behind."

Emin Atsız, the General Secretary of DİSK Enerji-Sen, along with Ersin Bakar and Hasan Aydın, two of the protesting FEDAŞ workers, spoke to bianet about the ongoing struggle.

(HT/AD/VK)

Hivda Tekkaynar
Hivda Tekkaynar
all articles of the author

Munzur Üniversitesi İngilizce Çevirmenlik mezunu; aynı üniversitenin İngiliz Dili ve Edebiyatı bölümünde öğrenimini sürdürüyor. 2021 yılından beri Dersim'de gazetecilik yapıyor.

