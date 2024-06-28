TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
ECONOMY
Date published: 28 June 2024 13:16
 ~ Modified On: 28 June 2024 13:27
2 min Read

FATF removes Turkey from grey list

Turkey has been a member of the FATF since 1991 but was placed on the grey list in 2021 due to concerns over the effectiveness of its AML and CFT measures.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
FATF removes Turkey from grey list

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has removed Turkey from its 'grey list' of nations requiring increased monitoring. The decision was announced at the conclusion of the FATF's General Assembly meeting in Singapore.

The grey list includes countries that have committed to resolving identified strategic deficiencies within agreed timeframes but are subject to increased monitoring. Turkey's removal from this list is a testament to its efforts to enhance its anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CFT) measures.

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, who attended the meeting in Singapore, hinted at this positive outcome through a social media post stating, "We succeeded," which was widely interpreted as confirmation of Turkey's removal from the list.

FATF President T. Raja Kumar is scheduled to hold a press conference later Friday to discuss the General Assembly's outcomes, which will likely include further details on Turkey's status.

Turkey has been a member of the FATF since 1991 but was placed on the grey list in 2021 due to concerns over the effectiveness of its AML and CFT measures. The implications of being on the grey list are significant, as many international investment funds are legally restricted from investing in listed countries. Turkey's exit from the grey list is expected to open the doors for these funds to invest in the country, potentially boosting its economy and enhancing its international standing. (HA/VK)

FATF grey list
related news
Finance watchdog FATF 'grey lists' Turkey, Turkey denounces the decision
22 October 2021
/haber/finance-watchdog-fatf-grey-lists-turkey-turkey-denounces-the-decision-252185
related news
Finance watchdog FATF 'grey lists' Turkey, Turkey denounces the decision
22 October 2021
/haber/finance-watchdog-fatf-grey-lists-turkey-turkey-denounces-the-decision-252185
Back to Top