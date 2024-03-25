Family of Iranian teacher killed by ex-husband call for justice

Celal Sayyad murdered his ex-wife, Ziba, 27, in Urmia, Iran, before fleeing the scene. While efforts to apprehend the suspect are ongoing, Sayyad's family, residing in Turkey, provided information to bianet.

"We are working for the apprehension of the perpetrator," said Sayyad's brother, Sercan Padişahoğlu.

"Our sister Ziba married this man, who is our cousin, years ago. Throughout their marriage, we know she suffered violence. She didn't contact us or reach out for a long time. Later, we learned that her phone had been confiscated for three years. She couldn't reach us or share her troubles. Eventually, she reached out to us and explained her situation. She said she wanted a divorce. Our brothers tried to bring her to our home, but the other family didn't allow it. Finally, we reported the situation to the police.

"Accompanied by police officers, we went to their house and brought my sister to our home. During this time, we filed for divorce. On March 1, my sister and her husband officially divorced. Their two children stay with him.

"On March 10, my sister went to the school where she worked as an art teacher. At the school gate, she was shot and killed by her ex-husband in front of her students. The man fled."

Continuing his plea for justice for his sister, Padişahoğlu insists on the importance of their voices being heard. (EMK/VK)