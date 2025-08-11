Family attacked in Mersin 'for speaking Kurdish,' one member in intensive care

An eight-member family was assaulted reportedly for speaking Kurdish in Mersin, a southern province with a significant Kurdish population,

The incident occurred in the Kisecik villlage of Çamlıyayla district and involved a group that included the mukhtar of the village, Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reported.

The family was stopped at the village entrance by a vehicle, according to MA reporting. They were first subjected to verbal abuse before being physically assaulted. The attackers reportedly told them, “This is the Republic of Turkey, how can you speak Kurdish?”

Among the family members were women and a three-month-old baby. The family went to Mersin City Hospital on their own following the attack. Adnan Nazlı, one of the injured, was admitted to intensive care, while the others received outpatient treatment.

Police detained the suspects after the family filed a complaint. They were taken to the Tarsus District Security Directorate for questioning. (AB/VK)