Date published: 11 August 2025 17:01
 ~ Modified On: 11 August 2025 17:18
1 min Read

Family attacked in Mersin 'for speaking Kurdish,' one member in intensive care

The family was stopped at the entrance of their village and reportedly attacked by a group that included the village head.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Family attacked in Mersin 'for speaking Kurdish,' one member in intensive care
An eight-member family was assaulted reportedly for speaking Kurdish in Mersin, a southern province with a significant Kurdish population,

The incident occurred in the Kisecik villlage of Çamlıyayla district and involved a group that included the mukhtar of the village, Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reported.

The family was stopped at the village entrance by a vehicle, according to MA reporting. They were first subjected to verbal abuse before being physically assaulted. The attackers reportedly told them, “This is the Republic of Turkey, how can you speak Kurdish?”

Among the family members were women and a three-month-old baby. The family went to Mersin City Hospital on their own following the attack. Adnan Nazlı, one of the injured, was admitted to intensive care, while the others received outpatient treatment.

Police detained the suspects after the family filed a complaint. They were taken to the Tarsus District Security Directorate for questioning. (AB/VK)

discrimination
related news
Kurdish family attacked in Aydın
13 September 2022
/haber/kurdish-family-attacked-in-aydin-267097
Seven people from Kurdish family shot dead at home in racist assault
31 July 2021
/haber/seven-people-from-kurdish-family-shot-dead-at-home-in-racist-assault-247964
Racist attack on Kurdish family: Two more defendants released
13 July 2021
/haber/racist-attack-on-kurdish-family-two-more-defendants-released-247182
