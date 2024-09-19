TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 19 September 2024 13:23
 ~ Modified On: 19 September 2024 17:04
1 min Read

Factory owners among detained in deadly pasta factory blast in Turkey

Six individuals have been taken into custody as the investigation into the Sep 15 explosion continues.

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Factory owners among detained in deadly pasta factory blast in Turkey
AA

The police have detained six individuals, including two factory owners, in connection with the deadly explosion on Sep 15 at a pasta factory in Hendek, Sakarya. The blast claimed the life of one worker and injured 30 people, six critically.

Prosecutors late yesterday summoned seven suspects, including factory owners and managers, for questioning. Six were subsequently detained, while one was released.

Images taken after the explosion depict extensive damage to the factory. The investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing, but professional organizations believe it may have been a dust explosion, a common hazard in the agricultural sector. A worker who spoke to bianet earlier revealed that a comprehensive safety inspection had been conducted at the factory just weeks before the explosion.

AA

Oba Makarna is one of Turkey's leading pasta manufacturers, producing 25% of the country's pasta and holding an 18% market share. The company also plays a significant role in the global pasta trade, with a 7.4% share. As of September 2023, the company employed 1,262 workers.

Earlier this year, Oba Makarna expanded the factory where the explosion occurred, increasing its pasta production capacity from 506,000 to 585,000 tons. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
explosion workers work-related deaths
