Extended visiting hours for Turkey’s historical sites during tourism season

In a move to enhance the tourism experience, Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism has announced extended visiting hours for several museums and historical sites throughout the tourism season. Notably, the ancient cities of Aspendos, Side, Patara, Hierapolis, and Ephesus will be open to visitors until midnight.

The General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums stated that this extension aims to accommodate the influx of tourists and provide more flexible visiting opportunities. Additionally, the Istanbul Airport Museum and the Galata Tower will be open until 11:00 PM, while the Hagia Sophia Historical Museum, the Van Akdamar Monument Museum, and the Bodrum Underwater Archaeology Museum will welcome visitors until 10:00 PM.

These extended hours are expected to offer tourists additional time to explore Turkey’s rich historical and cultural offerings, further positioning the country as a top destination for travelers worldwide. (AÖ/VK)