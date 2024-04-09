TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
LIFE
Date published: 9 April 2024 16:32
 ~ Modified On: 9 April 2024 16:42
1 min Read

Extended visiting hours for Turkey’s historical sites during tourism season

The ancient cities of Aspendos, Side, Patara, Hierapolis, and Ephesus will be open to visitors until midnight.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Extended visiting hours for Turkey’s historical sites during tourism season
Celsus Library in the ancient city of Ephesus. (Ayşegül Özbek)

In a move to enhance the tourism experience, Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism has announced extended visiting hours for several museums and historical sites throughout the tourism season. Notably, the ancient cities of Aspendos, Side, Patara, Hierapolis, and Ephesus will be open to visitors until midnight.

The General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums stated that this extension aims to accommodate the influx of tourists and provide more flexible visiting opportunities. Additionally, the Istanbul Airport Museum and the Galata Tower will be open until 11:00 PM, while the Hagia Sophia Historical Museum, the Van Akdamar Monument Museum, and the Bodrum Underwater Archaeology Museum will welcome visitors until 10:00 PM.

These extended hours are expected to offer tourists additional time to explore Turkey’s rich historical and cultural offerings, further positioning the country as a top destination for travelers worldwide. (AÖ/VK)

Back to Top