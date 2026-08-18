Explosive drone hits police center in northeastern Turkey

A suspected drone carrying explosives crashed into the grounds of a police department in Turkey’s Black Sea province of Trabzon, damaging three parked vehicles but causing no casualties, local authorities said.

The object fell into the courtyard of the Arsin District Security Directorate at around 7 pm, the Trabzon Governor Tahir Şahin told reporters at the scene.

Preliminary findings indicated that the object was an unmanned aerial vehicle, Şahin said, adding that authorities were working to determine the origin of the drone.

Fixed-wing drones, which are widely used in the Russia-Ukraine war, have occasionally reached northern parts of Turkey, but none had previously exploded there.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show an explosion smaller than those typically associated with fixed-wing drones and more similar to an explosion involving an FPV drone.

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Military UAV crashes in northwestern Turkey

(VK)