Explosion kills one in İstanbul's Küçükçekmece

An undisclosed cause led to an explosion in a five-story building situated in Atatürk Mahallesi, Divan Sokak, Küçükçekmece, Istanbul.

Following the alert, a substantial deployment of police, health, and firefighting teams swiftly responded to the scene.

According to a statement from the Istanbul Governorate, "Preliminary findings indicate that the explosion, determined to be caused by natural gas, claimed the life of one citizen. In the incident, five citizens were injured, two of them severely. The investigation into the incident is ongoing." (TY/VK)