Explosion at İzmir steel factory kills 17

Seventeen workers were killed in an explosion today at the HABAŞ Iron and Steel Plant in İzmir’s Aliağa district. At least 12 people were injured.

The İzmir Governor’s Office said preliminary findings indicated that the explosion occurred when an overhead crane broke loose and fell into an electric arc furnace during the pouring of molten steel.

The explosion has brought renewed attention to previous fatal workplace accidents and incidents resulting in serious injuries at HABAŞ’s factory and port facilities in Aliağa.

Over the years, explosions, molten steel spills, falls from height, crane accidents and mass poisoning incidents at these facilities have killed numerous workers and injured dozens more.

Open sources provide the following accounts of fatal and non-fatal workplace incidents at HABAŞ’s Aliağa facilities:

This article was translated into English using an AI tool.