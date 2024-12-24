Explosion at ammunition factory in Balıkesir

An explosion has taken place at an ammunition factory in the Karesi district of Balıkesir district in western Turkey.

The explosion took place at the cartridge production section of the ZSR Explosives plant in the Kavaklı Neighbourhood of the district.

Emergency services and fire brigades have responded to the explosion site.

Balıkesir Governor İsmail Ustaoğlu has stated that 11 people have died and 3 people have been injured, adding that there was “no possibility of sabotage”. Governor Ustaoğlu went on: “An explosion took place at the cartridge production unit of the factory, leading to the collapse of the building. All our teams are at the site at present. The explosion took place at 8.25 am.”

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, in his statement for the Anadolu Agency, said that 11 people had died, adding, “An explosion took place at 8.25 am in Balıkesir province. We are in contact with our governor there, and all our relevant institutions are at the site. The prosecutor has launched an investigation.”

State subsidized production

According to the Trade Registry Gazette, 45% ZSR Explosives belongs to a company called Topalipo a. s. The remainig shares belong to Zirve Holding and Senta Mining. Its board members are Milan Jurek, Zafer Topaloğlu, Zbynek Brazda, Zezih Ecertaş and Halil Oğuzhan.

Construction at the plant began in April 2020 as a project that received 'project-based state subsidy'. Production target was 140 million pistol cartridges and 243 million machine gun cartridges.

Factory seized following failed coup

Formerly known as Sarsılmaz Explosives Industries, the plant was seized following the 15 July 2016 failed coup and placed under the Saving Deposit Insurance Fund. The company was later bought by Zirve Holding owned by Ömer Faruk Kalyoncu and Senta Mining, continuing its activities as ZSR Explosives Industries.

(HA/EC/NHRD)