Experts discuss children's well-being amid 'multiple crises'

In commemoration of World Children's Rights Day on November 20, the İstanbul Bilgi University Children's Studies Unit (ÇOÇA) organized a panel titled "Reflecting on the State of Well-Being for Children in an Era of Multiple Crises."

The event brought together academic experts to discuss the various challenges children face in the wake of wars, climate crises, pandemics, earthquakes, and economic downturns.

The panel featured speakers from İstanbul Bilgi University's Faculty of Social and Humanities Sciences, including Prof. Dr. Pınar Uyan Semerci, Prof. Dr. Emre Erdoğan, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Başak Akkan, and ÇOÇA Coordinator Gözde Durmuş. The discussion aimed to draw attention to the complex dynamics affecting the well-being and rights of children in today's interconnected crises.

Vulnerable groups

Dr. Başak Akkan highlighted the multidimensional nature of crises in the contemporary world, coining the term "multiple crises" to encapsulate the current challenges. She emphasized the unequal impact of crises on different societal groups and underscored the importance of examining children's well-being within the context of intersecting inequalities.

"In particular, when we look at the well-being of children, we observe that crises are not experienced in the same way by all societal groups. For more vulnerable groups experiencing inequality, crises can become a continuity, a way of life," said Akkan.

Prof. Dr. Pınar Uyan Semerci shared insights from two research studies conducted during the pandemic, revealing a significant decline in children's life satisfaction. She pointed out a critical finding: "The inability of children to envision the future, including the question of what they will be when they grow up, is one of the most important findings in our research."

Prof. Dr. Emre Erdoğan noted a global surge in academic studies focusing on crises and childhood since the onset of the pandemic.

Gözde Durmuş concluded the panel by urging a collective perspective on these challenges, stating, "We need to view all these crises as a children's rights crisis because all these crises deeply affect children. We share this world together, and we must look at it from the perspective of children's rights." The event underscored the ongoing efforts to address the unique vulnerabilities and needs of children amid the complexities of the modern world. (AÖ/VK)