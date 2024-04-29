Expert issues warning as Caretta caretta nesting season approaches

As the nesting season for the endangered loggerhead sea turtles (Caretta caretta) draws near, an expert urges preparations along Turkey’s southern coast. The nesting season, which begins next month, is a sensitive time when female turtles come ashore to lay their eggs.

Prof. Dr. Yakup Kaska, head of the Sea Turtle Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Center (DEKAMER), emphasizes the importance of beach maintenance, such as leveling, cleaning, and securing umbrellas and sun loungers, to be completed by the end of April. If conducted in May, such activities could inadvertently damage the nests and harm the eggs, he warned.

Caretta caretta nesting spots along Turkey's southern border.

Kaska also issued a warning to fishermen, emphasizing that sea turtles can die as a result of getting caught in trawl nets. He pointed out that by attaching green lights to the nets, turtles can be deterred, thus preventing their deaths.

"In addition to this, we also provide these lights to fishermen," Kaska said. "When they attach them to their nets, we prevent turtle deaths. Fishermen should not immediately throw turtles caught in their nets back into the water, claiming they drowned or died. By keeping them submerged for two to three hours, with their heads down and tails up, 78% of the turtles regain consciousness and survive. If they contact us, we can treat these turtles and release them back into their natural habitat."

Kaska emphasized that by collaborating with tour operators, fishermen, and tourists using the beach, they can protect sea turtles. He pointed out that throwing a plastic bag into the sea can sometimes be "equivalent to shooting a turtle," as they may mistake it for a jellyfish and ingest it, leading to drowning, intestinal blockage, inability to dive due to gas accumulation, and floating on the water's surface like a buoy. (EMK/VK)