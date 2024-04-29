TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
LIFE
Date published: 29 April 2024 12:17
 ~ Modified On: 29 April 2024 12:21
2 min Read

Expert issues warning as Caretta caretta nesting season approaches

Prof. Kaska pointed out that throwing a plastic bag into the sea can sometimes be "equivalent to shooting a turtle," as they may mistake it for a jellyfish and ingest it, leading to various life-threatening problems.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Expert issues warning as Caretta caretta nesting season approaches
AA

As the nesting season for the endangered loggerhead sea turtles (Caretta caretta) draws near, an expert urges preparations along Turkey’s southern coast. The nesting season, which begins next month, is a sensitive time when female turtles come ashore to lay their eggs.

Prof. Dr. Yakup Kaska, head of the Sea Turtle Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Center (DEKAMER), emphasizes the importance of beach maintenance, such as leveling, cleaning, and securing umbrellas and sun loungers, to be completed by the end of April. If conducted in May, such activities could inadvertently damage the nests and harm the eggs, he warned. 

Caretta caretta nesting spots along Turkey's southern border.

Kaska also issued a warning to fishermen, emphasizing that sea turtles can die as a result of getting caught in trawl nets. He pointed out that by attaching green lights to the nets, turtles can be deterred, thus preventing their deaths.

"In addition to this, we also provide these lights to fishermen," Kaska said. "When they attach them to their nets, we prevent turtle deaths. Fishermen should not immediately throw turtles caught in their nets back into the water, claiming they drowned or died. By keeping them submerged for two to three hours, with their heads down and tails up, 78% of the turtles regain consciousness and survive. If they contact us, we can treat these turtles and release them back into their natural habitat."

Kaska emphasized that by collaborating with tour operators, fishermen, and tourists using the beach, they can protect sea turtles. He pointed out that throwing a plastic bag into the sea can sometimes be "equivalent to shooting a turtle," as they may mistake it for a jellyfish and ingest it, leading to drowning, intestinal blockage, inability to dive due to gas accumulation, and floating on the water's surface like a buoy. "Because they can mistake a plastic bag thrown into the sea for a jellyfish and ingest it, leading to drowning, intestinal blockage, and consequently, inability to dive due to gas accumulation, and floating on the water's surface like a buoy." (EMK/VK)

caretta caretta
related news
Team led by biologist protecting Caretta Carettas in Turkey's Antalya
7 July 2022
/haber/team-led-by-biologist-protecting-caretta-carettas-in-turkey-s-antalya-264265
Caretta carettas 'change routes' due to climate change
25 October 2021
/haber/caretta-carettas-change-routes-due-to-climate-change-252326
Driver Given 60 Thousand TRY Fine for Damaging Caretta Caretta Nests
1 August 2019
/haber/driver-given-60-thousand-try-fine-for-damaging-caretta-caretta-nests-211189
Baby Caretta Carettas Reach Sea After a Hard Journey
24 July 2019
/haber/baby-caretta-carettas-reach-sea-after-a-hard-journey-210811
related news
Team led by biologist protecting Caretta Carettas in Turkey's Antalya
7 July 2022
/haber/team-led-by-biologist-protecting-caretta-carettas-in-turkey-s-antalya-264265
Caretta carettas 'change routes' due to climate change
25 October 2021
/haber/caretta-carettas-change-routes-due-to-climate-change-252326
Driver Given 60 Thousand TRY Fine for Damaging Caretta Caretta Nests
1 August 2019
/haber/driver-given-60-thousand-try-fine-for-damaging-caretta-caretta-nests-211189
Baby Caretta Carettas Reach Sea After a Hard Journey
24 July 2019
/haber/baby-caretta-carettas-reach-sea-after-a-hard-journey-210811
Back to Top