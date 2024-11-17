Exhibit sheds light on censorship and self-censorship in art in Turkey

A new exhibit titled “Censorship and Self-Censorship Inside and Outside” opened on Nov 8 at Kıraathane İstanbul in the Beyoğlu district, focusing on the challenges of censorship faced by political prisoners and dissident artists in Turkey.

The exhibit addresses the increasing restrictions on democratic rights and freedoms in Turkey, particularly under growing political pressure. Its aim is to highlight the struggles of disadvantaged groups, including imprisoned artists and political dissidents, in resisting censorship and self-censorship.

Organizers emphasize that restrictions on creative expression stifle artistic innovation and hinder society’s cultural development. They argue that pressures on artists have a significant impact on Turkey’s artistic landscape.

Art from inside prison walls

To give voice to artists living in isolated prison conditions, Görülmüştür Collective and Redfotoğraf Initiative reached out to poets, writers, painters, and cartoonists across dozens of prisons. Although frequent transfers and “communication bans” have made it difficult to reach some of these artists, particularly since the 2016 state of emergency, several have contributed their works to the exhibit.

Numerous outside artists have also supported the exhibit by providing photographs that capture the impact of censorship on artists from their own perspectives.

The exhibit has three primary objectives: to bring attention to the rising censorship and self-censorship of artists in Turkey, to highlight the growing number of political prisoners as of 2024, and to build public awareness around prison bans on basic supplies such as pens, paper, books, magazines, and communication tools, which contravene official regulations. The exhibit also emphasizes the need to adhere to the European Convention on Human Rights’ Prison Rules.

Featuring contributions from 32 incarcerated artists and 63 photographers, graphic designers, and cartoonists, “Censorship and Self-Censorship Inside and Outside” offers a space for art lovers to engage with the works of both imprisoned and free artists.

The exhibition, organized by the Susma Platform, Görülmüştür Collective, and Redfotoğraf Initiative, will be open to the public until Dec 6. (VK)





