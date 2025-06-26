Exhausted bear cub rescued in Erzurum

A bear cub found in a weakened state in Erzurum, eastern Turkey, district has been placed under protection, according to a report by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Residents discovered the cub in a rural area and alerted teams from the Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) Directorate’s local branch. The animal was taken in by officials and placed under veterinary care.

Veterinarians from the Erzurum DKMP carried out initial treatment before transferring the cub to the Kars Wildlife Treatment and Rehabilitation Center for further medical attention.

Once stabilized, the bear was sent to a zoo in Sakarya to continue recovering until it is ready to be reintroduced into the wild.