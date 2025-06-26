Exhausted bear cub rescued in Erzurum
A bear cub found in a weakened state in Erzurum, eastern Turkey, district has been placed under protection, according to a report by Anadolu Agency (AA).
Residents discovered the cub in a rural area and alerted teams from the Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) Directorate’s local branch. The animal was taken in by officials and placed under veterinary care.
Veterinarians from the Erzurum DKMP carried out initial treatment before transferring the cub to the Kars Wildlife Treatment and Rehabilitation Center for further medical attention.
Once stabilized, the bear was sent to a zoo in Sakarya to continue recovering until it is ready to be reintroduced into the wild.
Risks of feeding wild animals
Wildlife experts say that shrinking habitats, the climate crisis, declining food sources, and urban encroachment are among the main reasons bears venture into populated areas. These factors increase encounters between bears and people, creating potential risks for both.
A study published in the Journal of Wildlife Management found that feeding bears can alter their natural behavior. According to the article, “bears that grow accustomed to obtaining food from humans may become aggressive and approach residential areas in search of food.” This often leads to bears being deemed dangerous and ultimately killed.
The research also highlighted that human feeding dulls bears’ hunting instincts.
Experts recommend avoiding feeding wild animals, securing waste properly, and protecting natural habitats to reduce conflict and support bear conservation.
